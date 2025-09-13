Looking to unlock the upcoming Chicleteira Ritual in Steal a Brainrot? This new ritual arrives with the newest update called the Extinct Event. This ritual will let you spawn the powerful Los Chicleteiras through a special ceremony. With this guide, I will show you what we know so far about how to do the Chicleteira ritual to get Los Chicleteiras in Steal a Brainrot.

Chicleteira Ritual Requirements

Based on the latest information from the developers, here are the requirements that you need for the new Chicleteira ritual:

Two Chicleteira Bicicleteira Brainrots. Coordination with at least one other player.

Two Chicleteira Bicicleteira are mandatory for this ritual. This Secret Brainrot unit carries a massive price tag of $750,000,000, making the total investment $1.5 billion. Plus, these Brainrots are actually very difficult to obtain, so plan accordingly. Also, you can’t do this ritual solo. It demands coordination between two players, each contributing one Chicleteira Bicicleteira unit to the ritual.

How to Do Chicleteira Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Ready to do the Chicleteira ritual in Steal a Brainrot? Here are the steps:

Find one other player and make sure they have their Chicleteira Bicicleteira ready. You’ll need to talk to each other since timing is important. When the Extinct event is live (every 2 hours), there will be a cave on the conveyor belt entrance. Both of you need to stand by the cave in line, on the edges of the belt. Once you’re all lined up right, everyone needs to stand still for 5-10 seconds. The ritual starts when you see two Chicleteira Bicicleteira biking on both sides, and you’ll see the reward spawning on the belt.

Ritual Reward

The completed ritual spawns Los Chicleteiras. Similar to Los Matteos and Los Spyderinis, this is a Secret-tier Brainrot with three characters cycling on the conveyor belt. Based on the leaks, this Brainrot is valued in billions with an impressive income rate. This high income makes the initial investment worth it and helps you quickly move through Rebirths and get new units. Plus, when the Los Chicleteiras spawn, you will also get the new Paint Trait.

We will also update this article with the exact amount of money you need to buy this Brainrot and how much income it will give you per second.

Remember, if the ritual doesn’t start, check where the players are standing and make sure everyone stays still while it’s triggering. The right spacing is important to make it work. Good luck with getting Los Chicleteiras!