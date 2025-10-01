Taco Tuesday is back in Steal a Brainrot Roblox, and this week, you can get your hands on a new Secret unit called Chillin Chili. Since this event happens every Tuesday, you get weekly chances to grab this spicy character. But here’s the thing – there are only 500,000 of them available, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good! Sammy actually said, “No restocks.” So you need to be quick when the event starts. In this guide, I’ll show you exactly how to get Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Chillin Chili Special

Chillin Chili is a bright red chili pepper character wearing black sunglasses and rocking blue sneakers. It’s got flames coming off its body, giving it that extra spicy look, and has a big, confident smile.

This Secret Taco Brainrot was supposed to drop after the latest Taco Tuesday event, but it had to be taken down because of spawn problems. The good news? Chillin Chili is coming back on Saturday, October 5th, 2025, when a new update drops! Originally, there were only 500,000 of them available with no restocks, but because of the breakdown, only a few thousand players actually got one.

If you are not available on October 5th, then just pray that the stock is still available, so you can join another Taco Tuesday event, usually starting at 5 PM or 6 PM EST. The exact time changes weekly, so keep an eye out for Sammy’s announcement and check the Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse schedule to know when you should be online.

This laid-back chili pepper costs $2.5 billion and makes $25 million per second. That’s a lot of money! This brainrot is the fourteenth-best brainrot in the whole game. Since only a couple of thousand exist because of the taco breakdown, it’s going to be super rare and valuable. Make sure you’re ready when it comes back this Saturday in admin abuse, and next Tuesday!

How to Get Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot

There are a couple of ways to get the exclusive Chillin Chili, and both need good planning and timing. Here’s what you can do:

Method 1: Taco Tuesday Event

This is the main way to get Chillin Chili in the game right now:

You need to collect three specific Brainrots before the event starts: 67 (available through Admin Lucky Block)

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos (only available through Taco Lucky Block)

Quesadilla Crocodilla (Taco Lucky Block) Wait for Taco Tuesday and go find the red Taco Truck near the conveyor belt. Submit all three required Brainrots to the truck and then click spawn to make Chillin Chili appear. When it shows up on the belt, grab it fast!

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

If you don’t have enough money but you really want to add this Secret brainrot to your collection, you can try stealing from other players:

Watch other player bases during the event to see who got Chillin Chili. Wait for the right moment when the base owner goes away from the keyboard or gets busy doing something else in the game. Bring your best gear and any traps you have. You need to be super quick because other players might try to steal it too. Grab the brainrot and run before the owner comes back or other players see you.

Getting Chillin Chili isn’t easy, but you can definitely do it if you plan ahead. Buying it costs a lot but gives you the best chance. Stealing is free but way riskier, and you need to find the right player to target. Either way, make sure you’re online right at 5 PM or 6 PM EST every Tuesday, or go join the admin abuse on Saturday, October 5. Good luck!