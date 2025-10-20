Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse is happening again in Steal a Brainrot, and this time, there’s a brand new Limited Quantity Secret unit you can grab called Chipso and Queso. This special brainrot is only available during tomorrow’s admin abuse event, and once the stock runs out, it’s gone forever. No restocks, no second chances. So if you want this cheesy character in your collection, you need to be ready when the event starts. Let me show you how to get Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

Chipso and Queso is the newest limited stock Secret Brainrot joining the Taco Tuesday lineup. While we don’t know the exact stock number yet, these limited brainrots usually sell out pretty fast, so you’ll want to move quickly when the event goes live. Based on previous Taco Tuesday releases, you can expect this brainrot to have a stock somewhere between 500,000 and 2,500,000 units.

This brainrot joins other exclusive Taco Tuesday units like Chillin Chili, Perrito Burrito, and Tacorita Bicicleta. All of these are now completely out of stock, which means Chipso and Queso is your next chance to get a rare, limited brainrot before it disappears.

Note: We will update the stats for Chipso and Queso once it’s available in the game.

How to Get Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Chipso and Queso should work pretty much the same way as other Taco Tuesday brainrots. You’ll need to prepare ahead of time and act fast during the event. The event happens every Tuesday at 4:00 PM PT. You don’t want to miss out because you logged in at the wrong time. Set a reminder on your phone or keep the game open a bit earlier just to be safe.

However, right now we don’t know the exact process for getting Chipso and Queso yet. Sammy hasn’t announced the specific requirements, but we can make some pretty good guesses based on how past Taco Tuesday limited brainrots worked.

If the event follows past Taco Tuesday patterns, you’ll likely need to collect some specific brainrots before it starts—probably from Admin Lucky Blocks, or just simple Taco Brainrots. The NPC location will likely be near the conveyor belt, where you have to submit the required brainrots to spawn Chipso and Queso on the belt. To prepare, save money, and buy as many Taco Brainrots as you can, so you’re ready when the requirements are announced.

Note: We will update this section with the exact process on how to get Chipso and Queso once it drops in the game.

Conclusion

Speed is key during these limited stock events. Submit your brainrots and claim the new unit as fast as possible. Have everything ready beforehand to avoid delays. If the servers lag or crash like they did during the Perrito Burrito release, stay calm. Sammy might temporarily remove and later restore the event, so just wait for the official announcement.