Home » Gaming » All Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

All Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Christmas came early in Steal a Brainrot with all the latest updates, introducing many new festive units and features. Winter Hour event brings over 10 special Christmas-themed brainrots that you can collect for a limited time. Almost all of these are super rare and can help you earn lots of money in the game. Let me break down everything you need to know about getting all Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

Christmas Brainrots Steal a Brainrot

Complete List of Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every Christmas brainrot you can get in Steal a Brainrot right now:

Brainrot NameIconRarityCostIncomeHow to Get
La Ginger SekolahChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotSecret$152B$124M/s• Festive Lucky Block
Cooki and MilkiSecret$100B$155M/s• Conveyor Belt
• Festive Lucky Block
Gingerat GeratSecret$7B$40M/sSanta’s Fuse
La Jolly GrandeSecret$3.5B$30M/sCollect 4 Christmas Brainrot from Winter Hour Event
Chicleteira NoelteiraChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotSecret$2B$15M/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
25Christmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotSecret$6M$2.5M/sAdvent Calendar Day 25
Giftini SpyderiniSecret$240M$999.9K/sAdmin Abuse
SantteoSecret$210M$800K/sWinter Hour
Reindeer TralalaChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotSecret$160M$600K/sWinter Hour
La Vacca Prese PresenteSecret$160M$600K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Ginger CisternaBrainrot God$63.5M$293.5K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Ginger GloboBrainrot God$45.7M$275.5K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Yeti ClausChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotBrainrot God$45.7M$267.5K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Ballerina PeppermintinaChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotBrainrot God$37.5M$215K/sAdvent Calendar Day 5
Tree Tree Tree SahurMythic$4.9M$17K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Jingle Jingle SahurMythic$43.M$12.2K/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Sealo RegaloLegendary$342,000$1,800/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Chocco BunnyLegendary$327,500$1,400/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Penguin TreeEpic$42,000$270/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Frogo ElfoChristmas Brainrots Steal a BrainrotRare$9,200$67/sSanta’s Fuse Machine
Noobini SantaniniCommon$1,100$11/sSanta’s Fuse Machine

Note: We will add more brainrots to this list whenever a new Christmas unit drops in the game.

All Christmas Features in Steal a Brainrot

Here are all the Christmas events that you can experience during December 2025:

Winter Hour Event

The Winter Hour event arrived on December 6th, 2025, and activates every two hours. When it begins, the game spawns one of four Christmas brainrots needed to craft La Jolly Grande: Ballerina Peppermintina, Reindeer Tralala, Santteo, or List List List Sahur. Brainrots found during this event can also gain the Santa Hat trait, which boosts their income by five times. Since these spawns are limited, checking the game regularly gives you a better chance to grab them before anyone else.

Santa’s Fuse Machine

Steal a Brainrot Santa's Fuse Machine

Santa’s Fuse Machine is a limited system that takes the place of the Brainrot Trader during the Christmas update. It works the same way as the Witch Fuse and the standard Craft Machine, allowing you to combine powerful brainrots to unlock high-tier secrets.

Advent Calendar

The Advent Calendar gives daily rewards at fixed global times, which you can claim by opening the Christmas tree in the game. Rewards always become available at 4:00 PM PST or 7:00 PM EST. Some Christmas brainrots are tied to specific calendar days, such as the Day 5 and Day 25 rewards, so logging in at the right times ensures you don’t miss out on limited units.

All of these Christmas brainrots in Steal a Brainrot are definitely worth collecting. They look festive, earn good money, and they’re only here for a limited time during this event.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Fortnite OG Season 7 Release Date and Countdown

How to Get Jinglestar Rod in Fisch?

Roblox Sky Fighters Codes (December 2025)

Roblox The Forge – Best Armor Recipes

The Forge Weapons Tier List – Best Weapons Ranked

All Skills in The Forge: How to Unlock and Level...

The Forge Armor Tier List – Best Armor Ranked

How to Enhance and Enchant in The Forge

The Forge – All Essences and Their Uses

Roblox Mini Empires Codes (December 2025)