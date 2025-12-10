Christmas came early in Steal a Brainrot with all the latest updates, introducing many new festive units and features. Winter Hour event brings over 10 special Christmas-themed brainrots that you can collect for a limited time. Almost all of these are super rare and can help you earn lots of money in the game. Let me break down everything you need to know about getting all Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

Complete List of Christmas Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every Christmas brainrot you can get in Steal a Brainrot right now:

Brainrot Name Icon Rarity Cost Income How to Get La Ginger Sekolah Secret $152B $124M/s • Festive Lucky Block Cooki and Milki Secret $100B $155M/s • Conveyor Belt

• Festive Lucky Block Gingerat Gerat Secret $7B $40M/s Santa’s Fuse La Jolly Grande Secret $3.5B $30M/s Collect 4 Christmas Brainrot from Winter Hour Event Chicleteira Noelteira Secret $2B $15M/s Santa’s Fuse Machine 25 Secret $6M $2.5M/s Advent Calendar Day 25 Giftini Spyderini Secret $240M $999.9K/s Admin Abuse Santteo Secret $210M $800K/s Winter Hour Reindeer Tralala Secret $160M $600K/s Winter Hour La Vacca Prese Presente Secret $160M $600K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Ginger Cisterna Brainrot God $63.5M $293.5K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Ginger Globo Brainrot God $45.7M $275.5K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Yeti Claus Brainrot God $45.7M $267.5K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Ballerina Peppermintina Brainrot God $37.5M $215K/s Advent Calendar Day 5 Tree Tree Tree Sahur Mythic $4.9M $17K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Jingle Jingle Sahur Mythic $43.M $12.2K/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Sealo Regalo Legendary $342,000 $1,800/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Chocco Bunny Legendary $327,500 $1,400/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Penguin Tree Epic $42,000 $270/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Frogo Elfo Rare $9,200 $67/s Santa’s Fuse Machine Noobini Santanini Common $1,100 $11/s Santa’s Fuse Machine

Note: We will add more brainrots to this list whenever a new Christmas unit drops in the game.

All Christmas Features in Steal a Brainrot

Here are all the Christmas events that you can experience during December 2025:

Winter Hour Event

The Winter Hour event arrived on December 6th, 2025, and activates every two hours. When it begins, the game spawns one of four Christmas brainrots needed to craft La Jolly Grande: Ballerina Peppermintina, Reindeer Tralala, Santteo, or List List List Sahur. Brainrots found during this event can also gain the Santa Hat trait, which boosts their income by five times. Since these spawns are limited, checking the game regularly gives you a better chance to grab them before anyone else.

Santa’s Fuse Machine

Santa’s Fuse Machine is a limited system that takes the place of the Brainrot Trader during the Christmas update. It works the same way as the Witch Fuse and the standard Craft Machine, allowing you to combine powerful brainrots to unlock high-tier secrets.

Advent Calendar

The Advent Calendar gives daily rewards at fixed global times, which you can claim by opening the Christmas tree in the game. Rewards always become available at 4:00 PM PST or 7:00 PM EST. Some Christmas brainrots are tied to specific calendar days, such as the Day 5 and Day 25 rewards, so logging in at the right times ensures you don’t miss out on limited units.

All of these Christmas brainrots in Steal a Brainrot are definitely worth collecting. They look festive, earn good money, and they’re only here for a limited time during this event.