How to Get All Combination Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

If you’re playing this game and want to know about all the Combination Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot (also called Combinasions in-game), you’re coming to the right place. These special brainrots are some of the coolest items you can get, and they’re worth a lot of money in the game. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about each one and how to get them.

What Are Combination Brainrots?

Combination Brainrots are special items in the game that mix different brainrots together. They’re all marked as Secret rarity, which means they’re very rare and valuable. Some of them you can buy or find, while others need special methods to spawn or get. But the best thing about them is that they all make you tons of money per second once you have them.

All Combination Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s a table showing all the Combination Brainrots you can get in the game:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income How to Get La Grande Combinasion $1B $10M/s Available to buy La Karkerkar Combinasion $2.5B $600K/s Craft Maching Los Combinasionas $2B $15M/s Los Lucky Blocks La Sahur Combinasion $550M $2M/s Craft Machine La Supreme Combinasion $7B $40M/s Fuse Machine La Extinct Grande $3.2B $23.5M/s Limited quantity La Spooky Grande $2.9B $24.5M/s Limited quantity La Secret Combinasion $50B $125M/s Secret Lucky Block Los Spooky Combinasionas $3B $20M/s Spooky Lucky Block La Taco Combinasion $5B $35M/s Taco Truck

Note: This list will be updated once there are more combination brainrots coming to the game.

How to Get Each Combination Brainrot

Below, I will explain how to get all the Combination Brainrots in the game. Each has different requirements. For now, there are 10 available:

1. La Grande Combinasion

This one is actually pretty simple to get. You just need $1 billion to buy La Grande Combinasion, and you can buy it directly from the conveyor belt. It came out in June 2025 and mixes 5 different brainrots together. Once you have it, you’ll make $10 million per second, which is a solid return on your investment. Other way you can get this brainrot is through buying an Admin Lucky Block for $100 million, but with only 0.25% chance.

2. La Karkerkar Combinasion

La Karkerkar Combinasion was a craftable Secret brainrot that’s now unobtainable after the Craft Machine’s removal. It originally cost $2.5 billion and earned $17.5 million per second, but after Sammy accidentally spawned it in every server during an Admin Abuse event, it was nerfed to $160 million and $600,000 per second.

Visually, it resembles La Grande Combinasion, but with its lower body replaced by Karkerkar Kurkur parts, and a spinning clock when idle. It was once crafted using 2x La Grande Combinasion and 2x Karkerkar Kurkur. This is definitely one for collectors who want everything in the game.

3. Los Combinasionas

Los Combinasionas is the baby version of La Grande Combinasion, featuring mini brainrots like Los Tralaleritos and Los Tungtungtungcitos. Its design combines parts from several brainrots, including a baby Boneca Ambalabu head and tire, and a small Lirili Larila, giving it a playful, mixed look.

It was originally created by fusing four Secret brainrots in the Fuse Machine, but now it can only be obtained from a Los Lucky Block with a 1% drop rate, making it the second rarest brainrot from that source. This brainrot costs $2 billion and will get you $15 million per second income.

4. La Sahur Combinasion

La Sahur Combinasion is another craft-exclusive item, priced at $550 million with an income of $2 million per second. The crafting recipe for this brainrot is:

1x Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

1x Te Te Te Sahur

1x Graipuss Medussi

1x Job Job Job Sahur

Previously, Tung Tung Tung Sahur was part of the recipe but was later replaced after its removal from the game.

5. La Supreme Combinasion

The La Supreme Combinasion is the third and second-strongest of all the combination Brainrots. It costs $7 billion, makes $40 million per second, and can only be made in the Fuse Machine. The design mixes six brainrots — Brr es Teh Patipum, Piccione Macchina, Bulbito Bandito Traktorito, Pakrahmatmamat, Garama and Madundung, and Pot Hotspot, along with Lirili Larila’s clock.

To get it, players must fuse high-earning Secret brainrots. Using options like Chicleteira Bicicleteira, Esok Sekolah, or Pot Hotspot increases your odds, especially during Admin Abuse events. Fusing four Chicleteira Bicicleteira gives about an 8% chance to create La Supreme Combinasion, so expect to use several strong Secrets before you get one.

6. La Extinct Grande

La Extinct Grande was a limited-time Extinct brainrot that’s now unobtainable in the game. It looks like La Grande Combinasion, but with bone parts instead of its usual body pieces and no white aura.

To spawn it, players need to purchase Extinct Ballerina, Extinct Tralalero, and Extinct Matteo. There were first 500,000 units, but after Sammy bought one and restocked, the number went up to 850,001. It was the first limited brainrot ever made and is now out of stock for good. The buy or steal sound says “Extinct La Grande” instead of its real name, making it the only brainrot with the wrong sound.

7. La Spooky Grande

This one is a limited brainrot made by combining four Halloween brainrots — Vampira Cappucina, Zombie Tralala, Frankentteo, and La Vacca Jacko Linterino. You can only get them during the Witching Hour event, which happens every two hours in the Witch Fuse update week. Once you collect all four, you needed to go to Sammy Witch in the center of the map and use them to spawn La Spooky Grande. Only 750,000 existed, and now the stock is finished!

8. La Secret Combinasion

La Secret Combinasion is a Secret brainrot that can be obtained from the Secret Lucky Block with only a 0.5% drop rate, making it the rarest item from that block. It costs $50 billion and earns $125 million per second, ranking among the highest-paying brainrots in the game.

It’s a mix of four Secret Lucky Block brainrots: Spaghetti Tualetti forms the torso, Esok Sekolah’s face sticks out while holding a “9” sign, Pot Hotspot makes up the head and legs, and Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini’s back is attached behind it. Originally, the drop rate was 0.25%, but Sammy later raised it to 0.5%. It also has a walk animation, though it never appears on the red carpet unless an admin spawns it.

9. Los Spooky Combinasionas

This spooky version of Los Combinasionas costs $3 billion and makes $20 million per second. You get it from Spooky Lucky Blocks, but the catch is, it only has a 1% chance to drop. That means you might need to open 100 blocks before you see it. The developers made it earn less than La Spooky Grande on purpose because lucky block items shouldn’t be better than limited ones.

10. La Taco Combinasion

This is the latest combination brainrots. La Taco Combinasion is available at the Taco Truck with 500,000 stock. It costs $5 billion and makes $35 million per second. But you can’t just buy it, you need to have these items first:

Quesadilla Crocodila

Burrito Bandito

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos

Mariachi Corazoni

This combination mixes 6 different brainrots: Mariachi Corazoni, Bombardini Tortinii, La Cucaracha, Nooo My Hotspot, Chihuanini Taconini, and Tipi Topi Taco. Interestingly, only about 75,000 have been sold so far, making it the least popular limited brainrot.

Getting all the Combination Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot takes time and a lot of in-game money, but they’re some of the best items you can own. Whatever your strategy, these combinations will help you earn money faster and progress through the game.