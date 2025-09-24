A new brainrot unit was released during the Mexico event this week. The brainrot is called Corn Corn Corn Sahur, and getting this character is not as simple as you might think. You will need to know exactly when and how to find it during a special event. In this guide, I will show you how to get Corn Corn Corn Sahur in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Corn Corn Corn Sahur Special?

Corn Corn Corn Sahur is a special Brainrot God character that looks like a walking piece of corn holding an Elote (Mexican street corn). It is similar in design to other popular characters like Job Job Job Sahur and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, but with its own unique corn-themed twist.

This character is pretty expensive to get, costing around $45 million in the game. But once you have it, it will give you $250,000 income per second, which makes it worth the investment if you can afford it.

How to Get Corn Corn Corn Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Corn Corn Corn Sahur isn’t something you can do anytime you want. You have to wait for the right event and then get lucky with the piñata system. This brainrot was first spawned when a Mexico event happened inside the latest Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse on September 23rd, 2025. Here are the steps to get this Brainrot God unit:

Step 1: Wait for the Mexico Event

The only way to get Corn Corn Corn Sahur is during the Mexico Event in Steal a Brainrot. This event doesn’t happen all the time, so you need to be aware whenever you’re playing a session. You’ll know it’s happening when you see cockroaches appear, dancing with rainbow maracas while the La Cucaracha song plays in the background.

Step 2: Find the Piñata

During the Mexico Event, a special colorful piñata will start spawning in the middle of the map. This is not a regular piñata just for decoration, because it contains rare characters like Corn Corn Corn Sahur and Mariachi Corazoni, plus special event items like Candy Weapon and Candy Bomb.

Step 3: Break Open the Piñata

Once you find a piñata, you need to break it open. This is where luck comes into play. As I said above, the piñata contains different characters, and Corn Corn Corn Sahur is one of the possible rewards. If you don’t get it the first time, then you need to wait until it spawns again above the conveyor belt. When it does, jump as fast as possible and try to break it again until you find Corn Corn Corn Sahur walking on the conveyor belt!

Make sure you have enough in-game currency saved up and keep checking for event announcements. With its $250,000 per second income, it will pay for itself pretty quickly once you have this yellow brainrot in your base.