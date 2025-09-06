How to Use Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot

The latest Steal a Brainrot update is bringing an exciting new feature that will change how you collect Brainrots. The Craft Machine replaces the previous Fuse Machine, offering you even more opportunities to expand your collection with over 20 new craftable Brainrots. If you want to craft some exclusive characters, this guide will show you everything you need to know about how to use the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Use the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot

This machine is basically a much better version of the old Fuse Machine. This new system from the latest update lets you use your Brainrots to craft over 20 brand new ones, which means way more options for your collection.

Here’s what makes it really cool: the Craft Machine doesn’t show the same Brainrots all the time like the Fuse Machine did. Instead, the available Brainrots change every 30 minutes with different rarities, so you’ll always have something new to check out and craft. Here is how to use it:

Go to the Craft Machine located next to the shop and select one out of five available craftable Brainrots. You will see the crafting recipe next to it, which includes 4 required Brainrots. If you have all 4 of them, then go to your base and submit them to the Craft Machine. If you don’t, then you need to first purchase from the conveyor belt and then submit all 4 Brainrots. Complete the crafting process by paying with in-game currency and wait for a completion timer.

The process will require you to sacrifice some of their existing Brainrots, similar to how the Fuse Machine worked. You should be prepared to make strategic decisions about which Brainrots you are willing to use for crafting.

How to Prepare for Crafting

If you want to try the new Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot, you can start preparing by:

Building Your Collection : Gather a variety of Brainrots that you might be willing to use for crafting. Having a diverse collection will give you more flexibility when the Craft Machine is available.

: Gather a variety of Brainrots that you might be willing to use for crafting. Having a diverse collection will give you more flexibility when the Craft Machine is available. Saving In-Game Currency : The system works like the previous Fuse Machine, so you need in-game money to use the Craft Machine.

: The system works like the previous Fuse Machine, so you need in-game money to use the Craft Machine. Planning Your Strategy: Think about which new Brainrots you’d most like to craft and be prepared to check the machine regularly due to the 30-minute refresh cycle.

The introduction of the Craft Machine represents an exciting change in Steal a Brainrot’s gameplay mechanics. With over 20 new Brainrots to discover and a dynamic refresh system, you will have more reasons than ever to stay engaged with the game. Plus, with the new Rebirth level, you can even collect more Brainrots in your base. Are you excited for it?