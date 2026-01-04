How to Get Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot

The Cursed Base Skin is a special, limited-time reward you can get in Steal a Brainrot. This skin is pretty cool because it not only changes how you look but also gives you a nice bonus. If you want to grab it before it’s gone, you’ll need to work on collecting brainrots with a specific mutation. Here is how to get and use Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot?

The Cursed Base Skin is a rare cosmetic item that comes with some extra benefits. When you unlock it, you get the skin itself plus a 0.5x multiplier. This multiplier can help you progress faster in the game, making it more than just a cool-looking skin.

To complete the index and earn this skin, you need to collect brainrots that have the Cursed mutation. It’s not about getting all of them, though, just a good chunk. I will explain more below.

How to Get the Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot

Getting the Cursed Base Skin is pretty straightforward, but it does take some effort. You need to obtain 75% of all brainrots in the game that have the Cursed mutation. This means you’re going to spend some time hunting down these specific brainrots.

There are three main ways to get the Cursed mutated brainrot in the game:

During Cursed Events – When the map turns red and black, the Cursed event is active. Any brainrots that spawn on the belt during this time can have the Cursed mutation. These events usually last about 15 minutes, so grab them fast.

– When the map turns red and black, the Cursed event is active. Any brainrots that spawn on the belt during this time can have the Cursed mutation. These events usually last about 15 minutes, so grab them fast. Cursed Spin Wheel – A special wheel appears during the event that gives you a chance to get Cursed mutations. It’s random, but it’s faster than waiting for spawns if you want to try your luck.

– A special wheel appears during the event that gives you a chance to get Cursed mutations. It’s random, but it’s faster than waiting for spawns if you want to try your luck. Steal from Other Players – You can raid other players’ bases during Cursed events and steal their Cursed mutation brainrots. This is actually one of the quickest ways to build up your collection.

Once you hit that 75% mark, the index will automatically complete. That’s when you’ll receive both the Cursed Base Skin. Now, to use it, you just have to go into your game settings and look for the base skin option. After you change it, you can instantly get the 0.5x multiplier as your reward.