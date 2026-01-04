Want to multiply your income by 9 in Steal a Brainrot? The Cursed Secret Lucky Block is what you need. This special block dropped with the latest update, and everyone’s trying to get one. Why? Because every unit that comes out of it has the cursed mutation, which means way more money for you. Here is how to get Cursed Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot.

What Are the Cursed Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot?

Unlike regular Lucky Blocks, this cursed version always gives you brainrots with the Cursed mutation. So whatever you get will earn you 9 times more money than normal. It’s awesome, right?

The opening time for these brainrots follows their regular part. So, for example, if you get the Cursed Secret Lucky Block, then you will have to wait 30 minutes for the block to open. Once it opens, you could get some super-rare units that will boost your income. You can check all of the drop rates for each block in our Lucky Blocks guide.

How to Get Cursed Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

Getting this block isn’t exactly simple, though. You have four different ways to do it, and each one works differently. Some are free but take time, while others cost Robux but save you the grind. Plus, you have to wait for the Cursed event to be active in the game to find all of these blocks. I’ll walk you through all four methods:

Method 1: Conveyor Belt Spawning

The conveyor belt is your first option. During the Cursed event, the Cursed Lucky Blocks can randomly appear on the belt. You just need to grab it when it shows up. The problem is that it is totally random. You might wait a long time before seeing one. Here’s how to increase your chances:

Spend some Robux on server luck . This boosts the spawn rates for rare items, including the cursed block. If you really want this unit fast, server luck is your best friend .

. This boosts the spawn rates for rare items, including the cursed block. If you really want this unit fast, server luck is your best friend Pay attention to special events, too. During Admin Abuse times or Taco Tuesday, rare items spawn way more often. Mark these events on your calendar because they’re your best shot at getting the block without spending too much time waiting.

Method 2: Cursed Wheel

Right next to the conveyor belt in the lobby, you’ll find Cursed Wheel. This is basically a gacha system where you spin a wheel and hope to get lucky. You can only get the Cursed Secret Lucky Block from the wheel, but the chance is only 0.5%. Yes, it is extremely low. But don’t lose hope yet. The game gives you one free spin every hour, so you can keep trying without spending Robux. Plus, during Admin Abuse events and Taco Tuesdays, you get extra free spins.

My advice? Log in regularly to use your free spins, especially during events. The spins add up over time, and eventually, you’ll hit that 0.5% chance.

Method 3: Stealing from Other Players

This is probably the most fun way to get the block. Steal a Brainrot is all about stealing, after all. If someone else has a Cursed Lucky Block, you can swipe it from their base. Just gear up properly before you go. You can even try the new Ban Hammer. It can knock people back so far away, so it will buy you time to raid their bases, grab the block, and run.

Method 4: Buy from the Robux Shop

If you don’t want to wait around or deal with the hassle of stealing, you can just buy the Cursed Lucky Blocks directly from the Robux shop. This is the fastest and most guaranteed way to get what you want. However, there are only three different options from the Shop:

Item Price Mythic 175 Robux Brainrot God 599 Robux Secret Lucky Blocks 2,399 Robux

Getting the Cursed Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot is easier when you know all your options. The cursed mutation with 9x income makes this block one of the best items in the game right now. Pick the method that works best for you and start hunting. Good luck, and if you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki!