How to Get Cursed Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

Want to get your hands on the Cursed mutation in Steal a Brainrot? This special mutation only shows up during the Cursed event, which is a limited-time thing. The event started on January 3rd, 2026, and it can change the whole map into something crazy. Let me walk you through everything you need to know to get Cursed Mutation in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Cursed Event in Steal a Brainrot?

The Cursed event is a seasonal event that completely changes how the game looks and plays. When it’s active, you’ll notice the whole map turns red and black. There’s even a creepy monster head that appears right at the entrance of the red conveyor belt. The walls get covered with weird symbols, and everything feels dark and spooky.

This event doesn’t run all the time. It lasts about 15 minutes whenever it’s active, then goes away. But don’t worry, it comes back every three hours during the event period. The Cursed event will run until February 6th, 2026.

Note: We will update this section with Cursed mutation in Steal a Brainrot once the update drops.

How to Get the Cursed Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

There are three ways to get the Cursed Mutation in Steal a Brainrot:

Method 1: Cursed Event

Getting the Cursed mutation is all about timing. You can only get it when the Cursed event is active. Here’s what you need to do:

Keep an eye on the map. When everything turns red and black, that means the Cursed event has just started. You’ll see the monster head appear, and symbols will show up on the walls and on pillars on the sides of the map. While the event is running, any brainrots that spawn on the belt have a chance to come with the Cursed Red Evil mutation. When you see one, go to it and purchase it as soon as possible, before anyone else does.

Usually, this kind of admin event lasts around 15 minutes when it’s active.

Method 2: Cursed Spin Wheel

Along with the Cursed event, a special Cursed Wheel appears in the game. This wheel features exclusive cursed-themed gear and the Cursed Secret Block that you can’t get anywhere else. If you don’t want to wait around catching regular spawns, you can try your luck with the wheel.

Just like other event wheels in the game, your chances of getting the Cursed mutation from the wheel are random. You might get it on your first spin, or it might take a few tries.

Method 3: Steal

You can also steal Cursed mutated Brainrots from other players during the events. This is actually one of the best ways to grow your collection quickly, especially if you missed some of the earlier Cursed events.

When Cursed events are active, other players will purchase their cursed brainrots, too. This creates perfect opportunities to raid their bases and steal this rare mutation. Keep an eye on other players’ collections during the 15-minute event windows to spot fresh Cursed Brainrots you can add to your base.

In the end, getting the Cursed mutation in Steal a Brainrot requires timing and strategy. Keep watch for the red and black map change, and use all three methods to maximize your chances. Catch spawning brainrots, spin the wheel, and don’t forget to check other players’ bases. Good luck building your cursed collection!



