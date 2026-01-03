Steal a Brainrot Cursed Mutation Update: Release Date and Countdown

Sammy has been teasing those scary (but cool) red evil mutations for your brainrots, and the wait is finally over. After wrapping up the Skibidi event, the developers are ready to drop the new mutation update and give your brainrots that dark, evil makeover you’ve been asking for. Here’s everything you need to know about the Steal a Brainrot Cursed Mutation update.

Steal a Brainrot Cursed Mutation Update Release Date and Time

The Cursed Mutation update drops on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy this update because it runs all the way until Friday, February 6th, 2026. So you have over a month to collect everything and try out all the new cursed features.

If you’re in North America, you can jump in during the afternoon or evening of January 3rd. Players in Asia will need to wait until early Sunday morning to get started. Check the table below to see exactly when you can start playing in your region.

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Jan 4 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Jan 4 – 5:00 AM AEDT (Australian Daylight Time) Sunday, Jan 4 – 7:00 AM

Make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on being one of the first players to experience the cursed mutations. Plus, log in to the game an hour earlier before the update because Sammy will always give you admin abuse events where you can collect more rare brainrots and even lucky blocks!

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Cursed Mutation Update

You’re just hours away from the update launch. You’ll soon be able to dive into all the cursed content that’s coming your way. Here is the countdown until the update is live:

What to Expect

This update brings a darker, more evil twist to your brainrots. Developer Sammy kept things light on the new brainrot releases this time because the team is putting all their energy into making the Duels update absolutely perfect for next week. Here’s what to expect:

Cursed Mutation for Brainrots – Brainrots walking on the belt can now get a cursed mutation that gives them an evil appearance, plus an income booster.

– Brainrots walking on the belt can now get a cursed mutation that gives them an evil appearance, plus an income booster. Cursed Spin Wheel – Try your luck with the new cursed spin wheel that includes a Cursed Secret Block.

– Try your luck with the new cursed spin wheel that includes a Cursed Secret Block. New Gears – Fresh gear items are joining the game through the cursed spin wheel.

– Fresh gear items are joining the game through the cursed spin wheel. Cursed Index – Keep track of all your cursed mutations and items with the new Cursed Index.

– Keep track of all your cursed mutations and items with the new Cursed Index. Cursed Base Skin – Unlock the cursed base skin to give your base an even cooler look.

The update is intentionally smaller than usual, but that’s actually good news. That means you can focus on collecting all the cursed items without getting overwhelmed, and then you’ll be ready to show off your cursed Brainrots in duels when that feature launches. While you wait for the update to drop, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!