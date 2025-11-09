How to Use Brainrot Dealer System in Steal a Brainrot

The Brainrot Dealer came to Steal a Brainrot on November 8th, 2025, and it’s already causing a huge stir in the community. This limited machine replaced the Witch Fuse, bringing 10 different brainrots to the game with a global stock system that makes them super hard to get. With over 20 million players trying to buy these brainrots at the same time, you need to know exactly how this system works if you want any chance of collecting them.

When the Brainrot Dealer Arrived and When It’s Leaving

The Brainrot Dealer launched on a specific schedule, but it won’t be around forever. Here’s what you need to know about its timeline:

Event Time Brainrot Dealer Release Date November 8th, 2025 Brainrot Dealer Removal November 15th, 2025

The developer Sammy announced on November 9th that the Brainrot Dealer will be removed from the game in the next update. You only have one week from launch to buy brainrots from this machine. After November 15th, the Brainrot Dealer disappears, but don’t worry, because the brainrots themselves will still be available through a different method that hasn’t been revealed yet.

How the Brainrot Dealer in Steal a Brainrot Works

The Brainrot Dealer uses a global stock system, which means everyone in the world is competing for the same limited supply of brainrots. This is totally different from other machines in Steal a Brainrot, where each player gets their own chances.

You can find the Dealer NPC right beside the Shop. Every 30 minutes, the shop restocks with a random amount of each brainrot. The rarer the brainrot, the fewer copies get added to the stock. When a brainrot sells out globally, nobody can buy it until the next restock happens, even if it still shows up in your shop. You can just head over to the NPC, interact with him, and he will show you the list.

When you buy a Brainrot, it spawns right in front of the shop, and your job is to bring it safely back to your base. However, be ready for chaos — as shown in the images below, the area quickly gets crowded with other players. Anyone who manages to grab a Brainrot will likely have to fight off others trying to steal it right after it appears.

However, since there are a lot of people playing at the same time, you might see the “Unexpected Server Error” message when trying to buy an available brainrot. It happened to me very often, making the purchase unsuccessful. That means it’s actually already sold out. Your game just hasn’t updated yet to show the real stock. This error message confused a lot of players when the dealer first launched because they thought something was broken.

Complete List of Available Brainrots

Here’s every brainrot you can get from the Brainrot Dealer:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Rarity Cost Income Cupcake Koala Rare $8,000



or



9 Robux $60/s Doi Doi Do Epic $41,000



or



29 Robux $260/s Clickerino Crabo Legendary $250,000



or



59 Robux $1,000/s Stoppo Luminino Mythic $3,000,000



or



99 Robux $8,000/s Money Money Man Brainrot God $17,500,000



or



299 Robux $65,000/s Noo La Polizia Brainrot God $67,000,000



or



499 Robux $280,000/s Pirulitoita Bicicletaire Secret $600,000,000



or



2,499 Robux $2,500,000/s Los Puggies Secret $3,000,000,000



or



4,999 Robux $30,000,000/s Los Spaghettis Secret $40,000,000,000 $70,000,000/s Fragrama and Chocrama Secret $40,000,000,000 $100,000,000/s

The last two brainrots were originally secret, but they’ve been revealed as Los Spaghettis and Fragrama and Chocrama. All 10 brainrots restock on the same 30-minute timer, but they don’t all come back in the same amounts.

Best Times to Try Buying Brainrots from the Brainrot Dealer

Sammy mentioned that while the Dealer is still there, you should try buying brainrots when the dealer restocks during times when fewer players are online. Early morning hours or late night times in major time zones give you better odds because fewer people are awake and playing.

Don’t expect to get everything you want on your first try, though. The developers designed this system to be extremely competitive, so it might take multiple restock cycles before you successfully purchase the brainrots you’re after.

With over 20 million players trying to buy these brainrots at the same time, the competition is intense. Most players who successfully get brainrots without spending Robux either have really fast clicking skills, use auto clickers, or run bots to spam the buy button.

Developer Response to Player Feedback

The Brainrot Dealer caused so much frustration that Sammy listened to player feedback and decided to remove it after just one week. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the feature launched.

This shows the developers care about making the game fun instead of stressing the players out. The global limited stock system didn’t work well with such a huge player base, so they’re replacing it with something that hopefully gives everyone a fairer chance at collecting these brainrots.