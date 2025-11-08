Steal a Brainrot Dealer Update: Release Date and Countdown

The highly anticipated Brainrot Dealer update for Steal a Brainrot is arriving soon, bringing a massive wave of new content, including a new Brainrot Dealer system and extended time for the popular Yin Yang event. Here’s everything you need to know about when this update drops and what’s coming to the game.

Steal a Brainrot Dealer Update Release Date

The Steal a Brainrot Brainrot Dealer update releases on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, for most regions, with some time zones seeing it arrive on Sunday, November 9th. Check the table below for your local release time:

Time Zone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, November 8 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, November 8 at 9:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Sunday, November 9 at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, November 9 at 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, November 9 at 7:00 AM

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Dealer Update

You can track the exact countdown to the update release using this live countdown timer:

What to Expect

Here are the things you can expect to come in the Steal a Brainrot Dealer update:

1. New Brainrot Dealer System

The biggest addition in this update is the brand new Brainrot Dealer. It’s a feature that lets you purchase brainrots directly instead of relying purely on spawns. Here’s how it works:

Restocking System – The Brainrot Dealer refreshes his inventory every 30 minutes with random brainrots available for purchase. This means you’ll need to check back regularly to see what’s in stock.

– The Brainrot Dealer refreshes his inventory available for purchase. This means you’ll need to check back regularly to see what’s in stock. 10 New Brainrots Available – The dealer brings 10 exclusive brainrots t o the game, ranging from Rare to Secret rarity. Here’s the complete list: Cupcake Koala (Rare) Doi Doi Do (Epic) Clickerino Crabo (Legendary) Stoppo Luminino (Mythic) Money Money Man (Brainrot God) Noo La Polizia (Brainrot God) Pirulitoita Bicicleteira (Secret) Los Puggies (Secret) Two Unknown Secret Brainrots (Secret)

– The dealer brings o the game, ranging from Rare to Secret rarity. Here’s the complete list:

The two mystery Secret-rarity brainrots add an exciting element of surprise to the update. Players will need to discover these hidden additions through gameplay.

2. Admin Abuse Event with 3 Paths

The Admin Abuse event is getting a major expansion with a new three-path system. According to the update notes, this change will “multiply the conveyor belt path into 3.” This means, instead of one spawn path, player will now have three separate pathways where brainrots can appear during the Admin Abuse event.

The increased spawn points should make the event much more chaotic and give players more opportunities to catch rare brainrots, though competition will be fierce with multiple paths to check out.

3. Yin Yang Extended for 1 Week

If you haven’t completed the Yin Yang event yet, you’re in luck. Sammy decided to extend this event for an additional week, giving you more time to obtain the Yin Yang mutation and complete related challenges.

The Steal a Brainrot Dealer update will definitely require in-game money, so make sure you have enough saved up to purchase the brainrots you want when they appear in stock. Save the date and get ready to explore all the new content tomorrow!