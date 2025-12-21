Home » Gaming » How to Get Donkeyturbo Express in Steal a Brainrot

The Gingerbrewad Town event in Steal a Brainrot brought some amazing limited-time brainrots, and the Donkeyturbo Express is one of the most festive ones you can get. This Secret rarity brainrot is a wild mix of a donkey and a train that costs you a lot of money, but at the same time gives you solid income, too. If you’re wondering how to get Donkeyturbo Express in Steal a Brainrot, how much it costs, and whether it’s worth grinding for, this guide has everything you need to know.

What is the Donkeyturbo Express in Steal a Brainrot

Donkeyturbo Express is a limited-time brainrot that you can only get during the Christmas event, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s gone. This Secret rarity Christmas brainrot is basically a train, but with a donkey head sticking out with a big grin on its face. The donkey is wearing a Christmas hat, too. Sounds weird, but that’s what makes it awesome. The train part has bright, colorful patterns all over it. You’ll see green, yellow, and red colors mixed together.

You’ll need to save up some serious cash to get this one, but it pays off really well. The Donkeyturbo Express costs $1.2 billion to get, which is pretty expensive. But once you have it, you’ll earn $7.5 million every single second.

How to Get the Donkeyturbo Express in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways you can get your hands on this festive brainrot:

Method 1: North Pole Event

When the North Pole event starts, a Christmas train appears in the center of the map. Hop on the train to travel to the North Pole POI. Getting this brainrot takes a bit of effort, since it only spawns on Santa’s Workshop conveyor belt after you collect 1,500 candy canes during the event. Because of this, your main goal should be farming as many candy canes as possible while the event is active.

Once the brainrot appears on the workshop belt, you’ll need to compete with other players to grab it first. After securing it, submit it to the sleigh. When you return to the main map, Santa’s sleigh will fly overhead and drop several gifts. Track them down and open them. One of those presents will contain the Donkeyturbo Express.

Method 2: Stealing

Like other brainrots in the game, you can also try stealing the Donkeyturbo Express from other players. This is one of the core features in Steal a Brainrot, so if you see someone with this brainrot, you can attempt to steal it from them.

Is the Donkeyturbo Express Worth It?

For $1.2 billion, you’re getting a brainrot that makes $7.5 million per second. That’s a decent income rate that will help you progress faster in the game. Plus, since it’s a Secret rarity brainrot, it shows other players that you are really a serious player in this game.

Remember, this is an event-exclusive brainrot. Once the North Pole Event ends, you won’t be able to get it anymore unless you steal it from someone else. That makes it pretty valuable and rare.

