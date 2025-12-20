The Christmas event in Steal a Brainrot is bringing something special this year – Dragon Gingerini. This gingerbread-themed Secret brainrot is dropping on the weekend update, and it’s going to be one of the most sought-after brainrots in the game. If you want to add this festive dragon to your collection, you’ll need to know exactly how to get it and how much it costs. Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon Gingerini in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Dragon Gingerini in Steal a Brainrot

Dragon Gingerini is a brand-new Christmas brainrot coming to the game on December 20th, 2025. This festive creature is basically a gingerbread cookie version of the regular Dragon Cannelloni, plus a Christmas touch to it. Sammy showed it off during a Taco Tuesday admin abuse event on December 13th, 2025, and players have been excited for this to drop ever since.

Candy canes are everywhere on this brainrot. They stick out as horns on its head, form the spikes along its back, and even make up its hands and tail. The colored candies add extra decoration – you’ll see them as the dragon’s eyes, around its neck like a candy necklace, and scattered across its wings.

This Christmas dragon will be exclusive to Santa’s Fuse, which means you can only get it through fusion. It’s going to be one of the most special brainrots you can add to your collection during the holiday season.

One interesting thing to note is that Dragon Gingerini actually makes less money than the regular Dragon Cannelloni. The normal version gives you $250 million per second, while this gingerbread version only gives you $225 million per second. It costs $210 billion to purchase, though, but that’s the price you need to pay for this very exclusive Christmas design.

How to Get Dragon Gingerini in Steal a Brainrot

These are the two main ways you can get Dragon Gingerini in the game:

Method 1: Santa’s Fuse

Getting Dragon Gingerini won’t be easy. You’ll need to use Santa’s Fuse, which is a special fusion feature for the Christmas event. The game developers have confirmed that you’ll need to put in some of the most powerful Secret brainrots you own.

For now, the exact recipe hasn’t been revealed yet, but you should start saving your best Secrets now if you want to get Dragon Gingerini. Don’t fuse away your powerful Secrets before then, or you might miss your chance.

Method 2: Stealing

Since stealing is a core part of the game, of course, you might be able to steal it once someone else has fused it. This would give you a second way to get the Christmas dragon without using Santa’s Fuse yourself. You’d just need to find someone who has it in their base and successfully steal from them.

Is Dragon Gingerini Worth It?

Even though Dragon Gingerini makes less income than the regular Dragon Cannelloni, it’s still worth getting for a few reasons. First, it’s exclusive to Santa’s Fuse and will only be available during the Christmas event. If you miss it now, you might not get another chance.

Second, it’s a Secret rarity brainrot, which means it’s super rare and shows off your collection. Other players will definitely notice when you have this festive dragon in your lineup.

Third, the community voted for this design over Ice Dragon, which shows how much players want it. Being part of the Christmas event makes it special beyond just the stats. Additionally, if you can get the Christmas or Gingerbread base, this brainrot will definitely complete the whole festive look. Don’t forget to also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!