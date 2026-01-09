Steal a Brainrot Duels Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Duels Update is coming to Steal a Brainrot, and it’s bringing a whole new way to compete with other players. This update introduces a brand new Duels machine that lets you put your Brainrots on the line and battle it out with other players. If you’re ready to test your luck and skills, here’s everything you need to know about when this update drops and what’s coming with it.

Steal a Brainrot Duels Update Release Date

The Steal a Brainrot Duels Update goes live on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. The update will run until Wednesday, January 14th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. That gives you a few days to try out the new Duels machine and see if you can win some brainrots from other players. Here’s when the update starts in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Jan 10 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Jan 10 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Jan 10 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Jan 11 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Jan 11 – 5:00 AM AEDT (Australian Daylight Time) Sunday, Jan 11 – 7:00 AM

Make sure to follow the game’s updates so you don’t miss when the Duels machine goes live. The developers will notify you when the update is ready to play. Don’t forget to also log in early before the update drops, so you can join the admin abuse event.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Duels Update

The Duels Update starts in just a few days. You have until Sunday to get ready and gather the brainrots you want to use in duels. This is your chance to prepare your collection and decide which Brainrots you’re willing to risk in a duel.

Just remember that once the update ends on January 14, the Duels machine might not be available anymore until the next update.

What to Expect

This update is all about adding competition to Steal a Brainrot. Here’s what’s coming in the Duels Update:

New Duels Machine : A brand new machine will appear in the game, where you can challenge other players to duels.

: A brand new machine will appear in the game, where you can challenge other players to duels. Risk Your Brainrots : You’ll be able to offer up your Brainrots as stakes in these duels.

: You’ll be able to offer up your Brainrots as stakes in these duels. Win Other Players’ Brainrots : If you win a duel, you can take the Brainrots your opponent put up.

: If you win a duel, you can take the Brainrots your opponent put up. Player vs Player Competition: Face off against real players instead of just collecting Brainrots on your own.

The Duels system adds a competitive element to the game. You’re not just stealing and collecting Brainrots anymore. Now you can actually compete with other players to win their collections. Just be careful about which brainrots you offer up, because if you lose, they’ll go to your opponent. While you wait for the event to be active, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!