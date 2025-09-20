A new week brings fresh brainrots to chase (or steal)! The Mexico Event update adds seven in total, with only one earning the title of Brainrot God: Dug Dug Dug. If you’re looking to add this powerful brainrot to your base, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get Dug Dug Dug in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Dug Dug Dug Special?

This Brainrot God-tier character, Dug Dug Dug, is shaped like a drum with a face and legs. Just like Tung Tung Tung Sahur, this brainrot is inspired by the Indonesian holy month of Ramadan. In Indonesia, this drum is called “bedug,” used to signal the end of the day’s fast during Ramadan. Dug Dug Dug costs $45.5 million to buy, and will give you $255,000 per second income.

How to Get Dug Dug Dug in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Dug Dug Dug is actually not that complicated, but it is not easy either. There are only two ways to do it. Both methods have their own challenges, so pick the one that works best for your situation.

Method 1: Use the Craft Machine

If you’ve been playing Steal a Brainrot, then you might know that for the past two weeks, the game has replaced the old Fuse Machine with a new Craft Machine. This is the only way to get Dug Dug Dug besides stealing, but it’s also a bit challenging because you need to craft it. And crafting a Brainrot God tier character will require rare brainrots, too.

Here’s what you need to do:

Find the Craft Machine near the Shop in the middle of the map and look for Dug Dug Dug in the options. Get all the required materials ready. You’ll need exactly these items: 1x Extinct Ballerina

3x Matteo Pay the fee and wait 45 minutes for it to finish.

Remember that the Craft Machine refreshes every 30 minutes, so you might not find the recipe right away. Set a timer and check the machine every half hour. This way, you won’t miss your chance when Dug Dug Dug finally shows up.

Method 2: Steal From Other Players

When crafting becomes impossible due to missing brainrots, or if you simply can’t locate them across multiple servers, stealing Dug Dug Dug from players who already own it becomes your best alternative. This method requires more skill, but it can be faster than waiting to gather all crafting materials. Here’s the complete strategy:

First, find players who own Dug Dug Dug in their base and keep observing their movement. Get your stealing gear ready before making any moves. My favorite is the Bee Launcher, or the Medusa Head, plus I put lots of traps in front of the entrance of their base. Strike and run inside their base when the owner is distracted. Grab Dug Dug Dug, and run back to your base as fast as possible.

Remember that stealing can fail, so be ready to try again, and don’t be sad about it. Your chance to win depends on your steal skill, how fast you move past traps, and how strong the target’s defenses are. Some players build very good defenses, so you can try to pick easier targets.

The key to getting Dug Dug Dug in Steal a Brainrot is to be patient. Whether you choose to craft it or steal it, don’t give up on your first try. Keep checking the Craft Machine, keep looking for stealing opportunities, and always be ready when your chance comes.