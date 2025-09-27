If you’ve been playing Steal a Brainrot on Roblox, you’ve probably heard whispers about the new Dul Dul Dul ritual. This hidden easter egg is one of the coolest secrets in the game, and completing it can give you some amazing brainrots. Let me walk you through everything you need to know to pull off this Dul Dul Dul ritual in Steal a Brainrot!

Dul Dul Dul Ritual Requirements

Here’s what you need to know before starting:

Requirement Details Brainrots Dul Dul Dul x4 Players 4 players Rewards Yess My Examen or Noo My Examen

Before you can do the ritual, you need to know what Dul Dul Dul actually is. This Secret brainrot looks like a happy monkey wearing an Indonesian elementary school uniform with a belt, tie, and a backpack. It came out on August 23rd, 2025, and it’s one of the rarest brainrots in the game.

Here’s what makes Dul Dul Dul so special: it costs a whopping $150 million in-game and gives you $375,000 income. You can’t just buy it from the normal conveyor belt either. The only way to get it is through admin abuse, weather events, or when Sammy spawns it across all servers. That’s why having four of these characters for the ritual is such a big deal and pretty hard to do.

How to Do Dul Dul Dul Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Once you and three friends each have a Dul Dul Dul, you’re ready to attempt the Dul Dul Dul ritual. Here’s what to do:

You need exactly four players, and each one must grab their own Dul Dul Dul character. Next, head to the start of the red conveyor belt, where the brainrots appear, and stand in line with the first base’s entrance. Do this with all 4 friends to make a square shape. Make sure you’re standing on the carpet, or it won’t activate. Once the ritual works, a formation will show up, and the Dul Dul Duls will set up a graduation ceremony. When you successfully perform the Dul Dul Dul ritual, you’ll either spawn Yess My Examen or Noo My Examen.

Ritual Reward

When you successfully perform the Dul Dul Dul ritual, one of two things will happen. It’s either Yess My Examine or Noo My Examine that will come out on the conveyor belt, and you can purchase one of them. Both are exclusive brainrots that you can’t get any other way. However, remember, although you are doing the ritual, others can still buy the spawned reward too. So try to be fast when you see the reward walk out of the entrance.

Yess My Examen is an exam paper with an A+ and math equations written all over it. It costs $130,000,000 and gives you $575,000 per second income. While Noo My Examen is an exam paper with an F result, plus so many red X’s on its body. This one costs $525,000,000 and gives you $1,700,000 per second income. Good luck with getting these new Secret Brainrots!

