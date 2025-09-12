Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The Extinct Event update for Steal a Brainrot is coming soon, and it’s going to be awesome! This limited-time event brings extinct Brainrots to the conveyor belt every 2 hours, plus there’s a special reward for collectors who get all three. If you want to know when the update drops and what’s included, here’s a full breakdown.

Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event Update Release Date and Time

The Extinct Event starts on Sunday, September 14th, at 12:30 AM IST and runs until Friday, September 19th, at 10:30 PM IST. This is a limited-time event, so you need to be active during this week to get everything. Here’s when the event goes live around the world:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, September 13 at 3:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, September 13 at 12:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, September 13 at 9:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 14 at 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, September 14 at 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 14 at 5:00 AM

The event starts right when the update goes live, so make sure you’re online early. Since these extinct Brainrots only show up during this event, you don’t want to miss out. You can always log in to the game earlier, too, like an hour before the event starts, so you can experience the admin abuse event by Sammy.

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event Update

The event runs for almost a full week, but remember – extinct Brainrots only spawn every 2 hours. That means you need to time your gameplay right to catch them all. Some rewards are limited in quantity, so the faster you complete everything, the better. Here is the countdown timer for Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event update:

What to Expect

The Extinct Event is bringing new Brainrots that haven’t been released, plus new content to keep things exciting. Here’s what’s coming:

New Extinct Brainrots – The new Extinct Event will happen every 2 hours , with 1 of 3 Extinct Brainrots spawning randomly. You’ll need to be online at the right times to catch them all. These are the upcoming Brainrots: Extinct Ballerina Extinct Tralalero Extinct Matteo

– The new Extinct Event will , with 1 of 3 Extinct Brainrots spawning randomly. You’ll need to be online at the right times to catch them all. These are the upcoming Brainrots: Limited Extinct Reward – Be the first to collect all three for a La Extinct Grande Brainrot. This special reward is only for the fastest collectors, so you’ll need to hustle to get all three extinct Brainrots before others do.

– Be the first to collect all three for a La Extinct Grande Brainrot. This special reward is only for the fastest collectors, so you’ll need to hustle to get all three extinct Brainrots before others do. New Ritual – There will be a new ritual called the Chicleteira Ritual. You can use 2 Chicleteiras to do this for Los Chicleteiras.

– There will be a new ritual called the Chicleteira Ritual. You can use 2 Chicleteiras to do this for Los Chicleteiras. +5 More Brainrot – There are even more brainrots being added to the game alongside this event, giving you even more characters to collect.

Every 2 hours, one of the three extinct Brainrots will spawn somewhere in the game. You won’t know which one it’ll be, so you need to be ready for anything. The goal is to collect all three as fast as possible to get the limited La Extinct Grande reward.

The Extinct Event is going to be intense with the 2-hour spawn timer and limited rewards, so get ready to grind and be one of the first to collect all three extinct Brainrots!