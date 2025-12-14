Festive 67 is a special Christmas-themed Secret Brainrot that joined Steal a Brainrot on December 13th, 2025. This limited edition character is unique because it’s the first brainrot in the game that costs real money to get. If you want to claim this unit for your base, I will show you how to get Festive 67 in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Festive 67 in Steal a Brainrot?

Festive 67 stands out because it’s actually two characters in one. You get both Six and Seven, and they’re designed like humanoid numbers with a festive twist. Six has a blocky body shaped like the number 6. It comes in a green color scheme. Six wears white gloves and shoes to complete the look.

Seven matches Six’s blocky style but switches things up with a red color scheme instead. Seven wears the same gloves and shoes as Six, plus matching Christmas decorations. The main difference is that Seven’s hat is green instead of red, creating a nice red and green Christmas combo when you see them together.

This brainrot was created as a collaboration between Steal a Brainrot and PhatMojo. When you get Festive 67 in the game, it makes you $67 million per second. Right now, Festive 67 has limited stock and is marked as unobtainable in the shop. But don’t lose hope yet. Sammy is giving away special codes for it at every Taco Tuesday event.

How to Get Festive 67 in Steal a Brainrot

The first method is buying the official Festive 67 plush from the Steal a Brainrot marketing page. When you buy the plush, you don’t get a physical code card. Instead, the DLC code gets emailed to you after your order processes. You then redeem this code inside the game to unlock Festive 67. The plush costs $30 USD, but it’s currently marked as sold out.

The second way to get Festive 67 is through stealing, which is one of the core features in the game. If another player has Festive 67, you can try to steal it from them. This gives you a chance to get this expensive brainrot without spending real money.

Is Festive 67 Worth Getting?

For $30, Festive 67 is definitely a luxury purchase in Steal a Brainrot. The income of $67 million per second is good, but you need to think about whether it’s worth real money to you. If you’re a collector who wants every limited edition item, this one is definitely special. It’s the first paid brainrot, making it historically significant in the game. The Christmas theme also makes it a seasonal must-have that might not come back.

But if you’re just playing casually, you might want to try for the free codes during Taco Tuesday instead. This way, you can get the brainrot without spending money, though it’ll take some luck and timing to win a code.

The limited stock situation adds pressure too. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. So if you really want it and have the money to spend, you might need to decide quickly before the stock runs out completely.