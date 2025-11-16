Finally, a new mechanic in the game! Fishing just landed in Steal a Brainrot, and it’s a new way to collect brainrots. This new feature lets you catch special aquatic brainrots during hourly fishing events. Let’s break down how fishing works and how you can make the most of it in this Steal a Brainrot fishing guide.

What is the Fishing Event?

The fishing event happens every hour in Steal a Brainrot. When it starts, the entire lobby transforms into an underwater zone. You’ll know the event is active by checking the bottom right corner of your screen for a fishing rod icon.

During this event, you can catch aquatic brainrots that you won’t find anywhere else in the game. These special brainrots work just like regular ones. You can place them on your base to generate income. But they come in all possible mutations, so fishing during weather events gives you a shot at even rarer catches.

Steal a Brainrot Fishing Guide

Want to maximize your fishing event? Here are all the important key aspects that you need to know:

Fishing Rods in Steal a Brainrot

You start with a basic fishing rod, but better rods dramatically improve your chances of catching rare brainrots. To buy new rods, wait for the fishing event to begin, and head to the Fisherman NPC in the lobby. Here’s what you can get:

Rod Name Luck Multiplier Cost Rebirth Required Starter Rod 1.5x Free – Frozen Rod 2x $2,500,000 5 Fiery Rod 3x $5,000,000 10 Radioactive Rod 4x $10,000,000 15

The Radioactive Rod is the most powerful option. With 4x cast luck, it gives you the best odds for catching high-rarity brainrots. However, you’ll need 15 rebirths and $10 million to unlock it.

How to Fish in Steal a Brainrot

Equip your fishing rod from your hotbar. Then, hold down the left mouse button and watch the power meter fill up. Release when the bar reaches near the top. The higher you aim, the better your luck for catching rare brainrots. When a brainrot bites, you’ll enter a reeling minigame. Start clicking rapidly to reel it in. You’ll see a progress bar appear on your screen.

Keep that progress moving forward by clicking consistently. If the bar drops back to zero, the brainrot escapes, and you lose your catch. Don’t panic if you miss a few clicks, but try to keep a rhythm going. My tip is to try to get higher-level rods from the Fisherman if you can. I managed to catch a bunch of Brainrot Gods using just a Frozen Rod, so upgrading really makes a difference.

If you want to collect aquatic brainrots, learn and remember all the tips from this Steal a Brainrot fishing guide. Don’t forget to also save up for better rods early on!