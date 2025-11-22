You’re looking to get Fishino Clownino in Steal a Brainrot? This cool fish brainrot is a great addition to your collection, and I’m here to show you exactly how to get it. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about finding this brainrot and what makes it special.

What is Fishino Clownino in Steal a Brainrot?

Fishino Clownino is one of the aquatic brainrots you can get in Steal a Brainrot. This brainrot looks like a clownfish with its bright orange and white stripes and is standing on a one wheel.

This brainrot isn’t the biggest money maker out there, but it’s still a solid choice for building up your income. It costs $2.1 billion to purchase, and it generates $15.5 million per second. So, buying this brainrot is pretty reasonable compared to some of the more expensive secret brainrots in the game.

How to Get Fishino Clownino in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Fishino Clownino is easy. You don’t need to go through a bunch of complicated steps or trade multiple brainrots like you do with some of the rarer ones. There are two main ways to get this brainrot, and I’ll explain both of them:

Method 1: Fishing Event

Sammy extended the Fishing event in Steal a Brainrot. This event is your easiest option for getting Fishino Clownino. When the fishing event is active in the game, you can catch this brainrot directly by fishing. The event shows up regularly, so you won’t have to wait too long for your chance.

Here’s what you need to do during the fishing event:

Wait for the fishing event to start. You’ll see a notification in the game when it’s active. Go to any fishing spot on the map. You can fish pretty much anywhere the game lets you. Start casting your line and wait for the fish to bite. Keep fishing until you catch Fishino Clownino.

The fishing event is great because you don’t need any special items or brainrots to participate. You just need a bit of patience and some time to spend fishing.

Method 2: Stealing

Another way to obtain Fishino Clownino is by taking it from players who already own one. Since stealing is the main feature of Steal a Brainrot, this method works great if you’re confident in doing this. All you need to do is locate a player who has Fishino Clownino in their inventory, which you can check by visiting their base or spotting them around the map.

After that, you can attempt a steal. Your success depends on how well you handle the stealing challenge, though. Win it, and the Fishino Clownino becomes yours for free.

Once you have it, keep grinding and building up your collection. Use the income from Fishino Clownino to save up for bigger brainrots like Orcaledon or other high-tier options. Every brainrot you add to your collection gets you one step closer to dominating Steal a Brainrot. Good luck out there, and happy fishing!