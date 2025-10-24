Steal a Brainrot Frightrot Update: Release Date and Countdown

Get ready for a spooky surprise! More Halloween content is creeping to Steal a Brainrot, bringing the spine-chilling (but cute) content, perfect for the scariest season of the year. This big Halloween update will give you more ghostly brainrots and rewards that will make your collection truly terrifying. Curious about when the spooky festivities begin and what horrors await in the Steal a brainrot Frightrot update? I have gathered all the details below.

Steal a Brainrot Frightrot Update Release Date and Time

The Frightrot update starts on Saturday, October 25th, at 12:00 PM PT and haunts the game until Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Since this is a limited-time celebration, you’ll need to be online during this window to claim all the exclusive content. Check out the global launch schedule below:

Time Zone Launch Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, October 25 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, October 25 at 3:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Sunday, October 26 at 12:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, October 26 at 4:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, October 26 at 6:00 AM

The haunting begins immediately when the patch drops, so prepare your costume and get ready to hunt. With spooky event mechanics and rare spawn rates for certain brainrots, the opening hours are absolutely important.

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Frightrot Event Update

You’ll have approximately five days to explore everything this Halloween-themed nightmare has to offer. Remember that the rarest brainrots won’t appear easily, so maximize your hunting time throughout the event. Here’s your countdown timer until the update rises from the grave:

What to Expect

The Frightrot Update transforms the game into a more frightful playground filled with creepy brainrots. This is one of the biggest Halloween events yet! Here’s everything confirmed for this haunted celebration:

12 New Brainrots : Hunt down a dozen Halloween-themed brainrots to haunt your collection. Each creature brings unique spooky aesthetics!

: Hunt down a dozen Halloween-themed brainrots to haunt your collection. Each creature brings unique spooky aesthetics! 2 New Events : Participate in two separate hourly Halloween-themed events: Trick or Treating and Graveyard Event, with different challenges and exclusive rewards. Double the frights means double the opportunities to expand your collection.

: Participate in two separate hourly Halloween-themed events: Trick or Treating and Graveyard Event, with different challenges and exclusive rewards. Double the frights means double the opportunities to expand your collection. Spooky Lucky Block : Discover the new and mysterious Spooky Lucky Block—a Halloween twist on the classic lucky block mechanic and 8 new brainrots inside.

: Discover the new and mysterious Spooky Lucky Block—a Halloween twist on the classic lucky block mechanic and 8 new brainrots inside. New Witch Fuse Brainrots: Brew up something wicked with the Witch Fuse. Combine your existing creatures to create the Secret Headless Horseman.

Are you brave enough to face the frights and collect all 12 terrifying new brainrots?