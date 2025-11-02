Looking to add the latest Brainrot God character to your collection? Frio Ninja just dropped, and players everywhere are scrambling to claim this powerful addition to the game. This guide will walk you through the proven methods for getting Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot.

What Is Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot

Frio Ninja represents the newest addition to the Brainrot God category, classified as one of the rarest units in the game. This snowman warrior rides a skateboard while wielding a katana, featuring neon light blue eyes and a carrot nose. Dressed in a hoodie with a red scarf and belt, Frio Ninja stands out with its unique winter ninja aesthetic.

This Brainrot God will cost you $46.5 million to buy and generate $265,000 income per second. With a pretty solid income, Frio Ninja is a great investment if you want to boost your passive income. Plus, it looks really awesome and can help decorate your base with more Halloween-themed brainrots.

How to Get Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot

Players have found two ways to get Frio Ninja. Each way needs different prep and timing, so pick the one that fits your style.

Method 1: Purchase from the Belt

The first option is to get Frio Ninja when it appears on the conveyor belt. The problem is, it shows up randomly, so you need to be ready.

First, save $46.5 million in advance. Without the full amount ready, other players will snatch it before you can react. Monitor the conveyor belt area constantly. Many players camp near the belt waiting for rare spawns, so you need to stay alert. When Frio Ninja shows up, click E on your keyboard to purchase it as fast as you can—whoever clicks first wins. If you’re serious about this method, you can even wait near the belt so you’re ready the moment it appears.

Method 2: Steal from a Base

The second option is to take Frio Ninja from other players who already have it. This method is faster but a bit more dangerous than purchasing directly on the belt. Here are the steps you need to take:

Start by looking for players who show off rare units or have extra money, because they might have Frio Ninja in their base. Watch the target’s base carefully, notice weak points, and pick the right time to act. Timing and planning are key—rushing usually ends in failure. When you successfully steal the brainrot, run back to your base as fast as possible. Try to run in a zig-zag manner or not in one direction to confuse the previous owner.

No matter how you get Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot, keeping it safe is your main priority afterward. As a Brainrot God, everyone will want it, so you need to protect it properly. Don’t forget to monitor your base frequently and lock it. Don’t let careless mistakes result in losing your hard-earned character!