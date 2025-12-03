If you missed the chance to grab Giftini Spyderini back in November, this Christmas season is your perfect opportunity. This Secret unit is returning in the upcoming holiday update, and you definitely don’t want to miss it this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Giftini Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot on Roblox.

What is Giftini Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot?

Giftini Spyderini is a Secret rarity Brainrot that costs $240 million in the game. Once you get it, this festive spider will earn you $999,900 income per second, which is just shy of $1 million per second. Giftini Spyderini looks similar to Sammyni Spyderini but with a Christmas twist. Instead of a regular spider head, it has a green present box for a head with a red ribbon tied on top. The spider’s legs are also green to match the gift wrapping theme.

It’s the fifth spider Brainrot in the game, joining others like Sammyni Spyderini, Pumpkini Spyderini, Chimpanzini Spiderini, and Los Spyderinis.

How to Get Giftini Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot

On November 29th, 2025, Sammy hosted a special admin abuse event where players could get Giftini Spyderini. During this event, Sammy spawned the character for everyone who was playing at that time. If you were there, you got lucky and added it to your collection immediately.

However, if you have missed it, do not worry, there are other methods to get Giftini Spyderini:

Method 1: Advent Calendar

You can unlock Giftini Spyderini through the Advent Calendar event in Steal a Brainrot, but it isn’t guaranteed since the cosmetic may appear anywhere within the Day 7–24 reward range.

For now, the Advent Calendar offers a mix of boosts, lucky blocks, and exclusive Brainrots, with early rewards like Admin Lucky Block, Los Lucky Block, and Ballerina Peppermintina that are already confirmed. Since some of the mid-season rewards are still unknown, Giftini Spyderini could be one of the hidden drops.

Make sure to log in daily and claim each reward so you don’t miss your chance when it appears.

Method 2: Santa’s Fuse

This is another upcoming holiday feature where you’ll be able to obtain Giftini Spyderini. We don’t have exact details yet on how Santa’s Fuse works, but it should arrive during the holiday season.

Method 3: Steal From Other Players

Last but not least, you can get it through stealing. Don’t feel bad about taking brainrots from other players’ bases, after all, the game is called Steal a Brainrot for a reason. Just make sure you’re fully prepared before making a move. Check which bases are unguarded, plan your escape, and bring weapons so you can fight off other players if things go wrong.

Since both features are tied to the holiday event, check back regularly during December to see when they go live. Make sure you have enough money saved up ($240 million) so you can grab this spider Brainrot as soon as it becomes available. Good luck hunting for this festive creepy-crawler!