Steal a Brainrot Gingerbread Town Update: Release Date and Countdown

Another week of festive fun is coming, as the Gingerbread Town update in Steal a Brainrot arrives this weekend. This Christmas event brings another Santa’s sleigh rides, more candy cane collecting, and some new brainrots you can grab. If you’re wondering when this update drops and what’s inside, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this holiday event.

Steal a Brainrot Gingerbread Town Update Release Date

The Gingerbread Town update goes live on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. You’ll have almost a full week to enjoy this Christmas event before it ends on Friday, December 26th, 2025. So you have lots of time to ride Santa’s sleigh and collect candy canes. Here’s when the update starts in your timezone:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 20 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 20 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Dec 20 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 21 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 21 – 5:00 AM AEDT (Australian Daylight Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 21 – 7:00 AM

Make sure you finish everything from the North Pole update before then, or you’ll miss out on all the exclusive stuff and limited brainrots.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Gingerbread Town Update

You’re only hours away from the update launch. If you’re reading this before it goes live, your wait is nearly finished. Here’s the countdown:

Properly check how many hours you have left in the timer above to see exactly when you can jump into the game.

What to Expect

The Gingerbread Town event is all about flying through the sky and collecting festive goodies. Here’s everything new in this update:

New Gingerbread Town Event : This event joins the rotation of hourly Christmas events, so it won’t be available 24/7. You get to ride Santa’s sleigh around the entire map. Candy canes spawn in the sky for you to collect while flying. There’s a small chance the Money Money Reindeer, as a new brainrot, will spawn during the event.

: New Santa’s Fuse Machine Secret : The Dragon Gingerini is now available as an OP secret in the Santa’s Fuse Machine.

: Four New Base Skins : Strawberry Base Meowl Base Christmas Base Gingerbread Base

: Possible New OG : There’s a chance a new OG item might be added to the game, which we are sure is going to be Skibidi Toilet.

:

Don’t miss this update! Five days might seem like a lot, but with hourly rotations, you’ll need to be active to experience everything. Jump in when the event goes live and make the most of your time in Gingerbread Town. While you wait for the event to be active, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!