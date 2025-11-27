Gobblino Uniciclino is one of the most fun Secret brainrots you can get in Steal a Brainrot. It’s a chicken riding a unicycle, and while it’s pricey, it brings in a high income. Since it only shows up during the Turkey Event, you’ll need to grab it before the event ends. This guide covers everything you need to know about getting Gobblino Uniciclino in Steal a Brainrot, from where to find it, what it offers, and why many players think it’s worth buying.

What is Gobblino Uniciclino in Steal a Brainrot?

Gobblino Uniciclino is a Secret rarity brainrot that looks like a chicken dressed up for a party. He wears a dark blue suit with an orange bowtie and a fancy top hat that has a yellow stripe on it. The really fun part is that he rides around on a unicycle, balancing like a pro.

This brainrot is limited, and the game only has 500,000 copies. Once they’re all claimed, you won’t be able to get one anymore. That makes it pretty valuable for collectors who want rare stuff. If you want to purchase this brainrot, you need $2.8 billion. The income you get from Gobblino Uniciclino is the same as Tralaledon, which is $27.5 million per second, but it costs less money to buy. That makes it a better deal if you’re trying to grow your income fast.

How to Get Gobblino Uniciclino in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Gobblino Uniciclino takes some work, but it’s not difficult. You can only find it during the Turkey Event, which happens only on Taco Tuesday or Admin Abuse events during Thanksgiving time.

Step 1: Wait for the Turkey Spawn Message

While you’re playing, keep an eye on your screen. A secret message will pop up that says, “A Turkey has spawned somewhere on the map!” This message looks similar to the one you see for Orcaledon, so you might recognize it if you’ve hunted for that brainrot before.

Step 2: Search the Map

Once you see the message, start looking around the entire map. The turkey can spawn anywhere, so you need to check different areas. It might take a few seconds to find it, but don’t give up.

Step 3: Hit the Turkey After Jumping

You can’t just walk up and hit the turkey normally. You need to jump first, then hit it while you’re landing. Each successful hit counts as damage.

You need to land 10 hits total – there will be a gauge on top of the brainrot. Make sure you’re jumping before each hit, or it won’t count. The turkey won’t run away, so take your time and get the timing right.

Step 4: Collect Your Brainrot

After you land all 10 hits, the turkey will drop to the ground. It will then walk straight to your base on its own. You don’t need to do anything else. Once it reaches your base, Gobblino Uniciclino will be added to your collection automatically.

Beyond the stats and the limited availability, Gobblino Uniciclino stands out because of its Thanksgiving theme. Sammy made it specifically to celebrate the holiday, which is a nice touch for players who enjoy seasonal content. The design itself is pretty creative. too. A chicken in a suit riding a unicycle isn’t something you see every day in games. It adds some personality to your base compared to other brainrots that might look more serious or scary.

The fact that there’s no ritual needed is also a plus. Some Secret brainrots require you to do complicated steps or gather special items. With Gobblino Uniciclino, you just need to find the turkey, hit it, and you’re done.

If you’re playing during Thanksgiving, make sure you hunt for that turkey and get your 10 hits in. With only 500,000 available, you don’t want to miss out on something this rare.