How to Get Gold Elves in Steal a Brainrot

Gold Elf showed up in Steal a Brainrot on December 24th, 2025, during the Christmas Eve Admin Abuse event. However, it’s not a regular brainrot that you collect and keep in your base. It’s more like a special Christmas money that you can spend at the new Santa’s Shop. Here is how to get those gold elves in Steal a Brainrot.

What Are the Gold Elves in Steal a Brainrot?

As mentioned above, the Gold Elves are the new currency in Steal a Brainrot that you can use to buy Christmas Brainrots in Santa’s Shop. When you grab a Gold Elf, you get 1 currency point added to your account right away. The Golden Elves are pretty easy to spot. It’s a tiny elf wearing a classic elf outfit, and everything about it is gold colored. The whole thing is shiny gold from head to toe, no other colors mixed in.

How to Get Golden Elves in Steal a Brainrot

There are two places where you can find Gold Elves in the game:

Method 1: Conveyor Belt

The regular conveyor belt is your best bet for farming Gold Elves. These little guys spawn randomly and consistently over time, especially during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day admin abuse. So this means, during the whole Christmas week, you don’t need to wait for special events or admin sessions to get them, but you will get even more when the admin abuses are active.

The game makes a specific sound or visual effect when a Gold Elf appears on the belt, so you won’t miss it even if you’re not paying full attention.

Method 2: North Pole

You can also get Gold Elves from the North Pole conveyor, but this location only works during the hourly special events. So make sure to be online every hour if you really want to find it at the North Pole POI. Since it’s not always available, the regular conveyor is way more reliable for consistent farming.

The easiest way to stack up Gold Elves is to be ready near the regular conveyor and wait, of course, after you lock your base. Since they spawn randomly throughout the day, you can collect a bunch just by checking back regularly or staying in the area. The more you collect, the more stuff you can buy from Santa’s Shop. When you are done farming for the elves, don’t forget to also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!