Steal a Brainrot Graveyard Event Guide: How to Get Candy Corns

The Frightrot update in Steal a Brainrot brought something creepy, but cool to the game – graveyards! These spooky spots pop up around the map, and you can dig them up for some neat rewards. If you’re wondering how this new event works, you’re in the right place. Keep on reading and find out the complete Steal a Brainrot Graveyard Event guide.

What is Steal a Brainrot Graveyard Event?

The graveyard event is actually not hard to do. You’ll see graveyards appearing randomly on the map during the Frightrot update. When you find one (which is very easy to spot), you get to dig it up using a special shovel called the Agarrini Shovel. The best part? You get the shovel for free, so everyone can join in on the fun!

This event spawns hourly for a full week until the Frigtrot update ends. So you have so much time to dig and collect rewards. Make sure to check the map each hour if you want to maximize your candy corn collection.

How to Participate in the Graveyard Event

Getting started with the graveyard event is easy. Here’s what you need to do:

First, walk around the map until you spot a graveyard. Once you find one, you’ll automatically get an Agarrini Shovel – no need to buy or craft it. Now equip your shovel from your inventory, then click anywhere on your screen to start digging. You’ll need to click between 30 to 40 times, depending on the graveyard. Keep clicking until the graveyard breaks open completely. After you finish digging, you’ll get your rewards right away. Each graveyard gives you different stuff, so it’s always a surprise.

Graveyard Event Rewards

The rewards from digging vary quite a bit. Here’s what you can expect:

Reward Details Candy Corns 25, 50, or more per dig (guaranteed drop) Skull Skull Skull Brainrot God

The main thing you’re collecting is candy corns. You need 500 candy corns total to spawn a Spooky Lucky Block, which gives you even better rewards. So keep digging those graveyards whenever you see them.

I got really lucky and found a new Halloween-themed brainrot like the Skull Skull Skull, which is actually a Brainrot God. This shows that graveyards can drop some seriously good stuff beyond just candy corns.

Note: We will update this section with more rewards; The full list is still being discovered.

Tips for the Graveyard Event

Since graveyards appear randomly, check different parts of the map regularly. The more you explore, the more graveyards you’ll find. You can even ride the Halloween Roller Coaster and check out where the graveyards are! Remember that each dig takes 30-40 clicks or even more, so be ready to click fast. The sooner you finish digging, the sooner you can move to the next graveyard.

Focus on getting those 500 candy corns first. Once you unlock the Spooky Lucky Block, you’ll have access to even better loot. Keep track of how many candy corns you have so you know how close you are to the goal.