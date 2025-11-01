If you’re grinding Steal a Brainrot on Roblox, you’ve definitely heard whispers about Guest 666. This creepy brainrot is super rare, and getting it isn’t as easy as you think. You can’t just buy it off the belt like normal units. Instead, you need to complete a hidden ritual with your friends. Let me break down how to get Guest 666 in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Guest 666 in Steal a Brainrot

Guest 666 is based on an old Roblox legend from 2017. Back then, stories about this mysterious guest account scared lots of players. Now, Sammy added it to Steal a Brainrot as a Secret rarity unit, and it’s honestly one of the best brainrots you can own.

This unit will set you back $255 million, but here’s why it’s worth every penny: Guest 666 generates a whopping $6,666,666 every single second. That’s one of the highest income rates in the whole game. Compare that to other expensive units and you’ll see why players are going crazy trying to get it.

But the thing is, Guest 666 never shows up on the regular conveyor belt. There’s only one method to unlock it, and that’s through completing the 1x1x1x1 ritual during a specific event.

How to Get Guest 666 in Steal a Brainrot

Just like the 1x1x1x1 ritual, getting Guest 666 means working together with three other players. Everyone needs their own brainrot unit before they start. Here’s the process:

Keep playing until the Glitch event pops up on your server. This ritual only works during this event, so you’ll have to wait for it. Head straight to the conveyor belt entrance when the event starts. The cave is right behind this black entrance. Round up your squad of 4 players. Make absolutely sure everyone’s holding their required brainrot. Look for the big tube inside the cave. You need to stand in the space around that tube area in a square format. Hold still and keep your formation tight. The ritual kicks off automatically if your positioning is correct. Watch for either Guest 666 or 1x1x1x1 to pop up inside the tube. The spawned unit rolls out onto the cave’s conveyor belt. Sprint over and purchase it before other players snag it!

Ritual Reward

Completing this ritual unlocks a hidden part of the cave and spawns one of two Secret units. You’ll either see Guest 666 or 1x1x1x1 appear, and both are exclusive units that can’t be found anywhere else in the game. However, time is limited. Guest 666 will only be available until November 8th, 2025, and it’s unknown if it’ll ever return. Some limited units in games like this never come back, so don’t miss your chance.

Guest 666 represents Roblox history. The original Guest 666 myth was huge back in 2017. Tons of YouTube videos and forum posts talked about sightings. Owning this brainrot connects you to that legacy. Not many players will successfully complete this ritual before the deadline. Showing off Guest 666 in your collection proves you were skilled enough to pull it off! Are you going to do the ritual?