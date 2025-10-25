The Headless Horseman has arrived as one of the most powerful Secret rarity units available through the Witch Fuse. This Halloween exclusive is already generating serious hype in the community. Getting your hands on one requires timing, resources, and a bit of luck. In this guide, I’ll break down everything you need to know about obtaining the Headless Horseman in Steal a Brainrot.

What Is Headless Horseman in Steal a Brainrot?

The Headless Horseman is a male Secret-tier unit that’s being labeled as “overpowered,” based on what Sammy said on the Frightrot update log. This brainrot has a visually impressive look that will make your base stand out.

His income generation rate is still to be announced, but Secret rarity units typically offer substantial returns. This is a limited Halloween release, so you’ll need to act fast once he becomes available.

How to Get Headless Horseman in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to add the Headless Horseman to your collection. The primary route involves the Witch Fuse, while a secondary option is available for those who prefer a riskier approach.

Method 1: Witch Fuse

The main way to obtain the Headless Horseman is through the Witch Fuse machine during the Halloween event. Here are the steps:

Be online when this brainrot is going to be released, which is within the Frightrot Update on October 25th, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST—that’s when the Headless Horseman officially joins the game. Missing this window could mean waiting another year for your chance, so make sure you’re logged in and ready to go. The Witch Fuse requires you to submit four Brainrots for each fusion attempt. Since the Headless Horseman is a Secret rarity unit, there’s no guarantee you’ll get him on your first try. While the exact purchase price hasn’t been disclosed, expect a significant cost given his Secret rarity status and reported overpowered capabilities. Start saving your in-game currency now so you’re not caught short when he appears in your Witch Fuse results.

Method 2: Stealing

If you’re feeling bold, you can attempt to steal the Headless Horseman from other players who’ve successfully obtained him. This method is riskier and depends on finding someone who has one, but it’s a viable alternative if the Witch Fuse isn’t working out for you.

Is Headless Horseman Worth Getting?

Headless Horseman will be a limited and overpowered Secret rarity unit, which means this one is an absolute must-have, especially if you are a serious collector in the game and want to boost your income generation. The fact that he’s being called overpowered before even launching suggests he’ll be a game-changer for your base’s productivity. Plus, owning a Headless Horseman immediately sets you apart from players who miss the Halloween event window.

Don’t forget that Witch Fuse results can give you mutations and traits from your submitted Brainrots, so experiment with different combinations. You might end up with an enhanced version that’s even stronger than the base model. In short, this is one Halloween unit you don’t want to miss!

Note: This article will be updated with Headless Horseman stats when the update drops.