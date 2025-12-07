Ho Ho Ho Sahur is a Secret brainrot that just dropped in Steal a Brainrot on December 6th, 2025. This festive character comes from the new Santa’s Fuse machine, and players are already talking about whether it’s worth the grind. If you want to know how to get Ho Ho Ho Sahur in Steal a Brainrot and what makes it special, this guide has everything you need.

What is Ho Ho Ho Sahur in Steal a Brainrot?

Ho Ho Ho Sahur is a Christmas-themed Secret brainrot that looks pretty unique. The character has a humanoid shape with a simple, neutral face and closed mouth. It has the white wiggly beard that gives it that Santa vibe.

Instead of holding a regular metal tube like its cousin, To To To Sahur, this version carries a cane-shaped tube. The whole outfit screams Christmas with a Santa hat on top, a red jacket, red pants, and brown boots to complete the look. It’s basically the holiday edition of the Sahur family, and it fits right in with the winter update.

Before you start grinding for this brainrot, it helps to know what you’re aiming for. Ho Ho Ho Sahur earns you $3.2 million per second, making it one of the stronger income options in the Santa’s Fuse update. It costs $725 million to buy.

How to Get Ho Ho Ho Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

The main way to get Ho Ho Ho Sahur is through the Santa’s Fuse machine. This special crafting station was added with the December 6 update, and it works differently from regular crafting. Here are the methods:

Method 1: Santa’s Fuse

You can’t just throw in any random items and hope for the best. This machine specifically requires you to insert rare Secret brainrots to have a chance at getting Ho Ho Ho Sahur.

You need to gather four basic Secret brainrots first. Once you have them ready, you head to the Santa’s Fuse machine and submit them. The machine will process your Secrets and give you a chance to receive Ho Ho Ho Sahur as the output. However, it’s chance-based. You might get lucky on your first try, or you might need multiple attempts and sacrifice your Secrets before Ho Ho Ho Sahur shows up.

Note: We’ll update this section with the recipes once we know the full list.

Method 2: Stealing

There’s another way to get Ho Ho Ho Sahur, and it’s a core feature of Steal a Brainrot. You can simply steal it from another player who already has it. When you see another player with Ho Ho Ho Sahur, you can attempt to take it from them. This method is faster than using Santa’s Fuse if you can pull it off successfully.

The downside is that other players will defend their brainrots. You need to be quick and strategic about your stealing attempts. If the player has good defense tools equipped, your chances of success drop significantly.

Is Ho Ho Ho Sahur Worth It?

This is where opinions get divided in the community. Let’s break down the good and bad so you can decide for yourself. Ho Ho Ho Sahur gives you $3.2 million per second, which sounds great. But here’s the issue that players are complaining about. Other brainrot, like Los Mobilis, earns more money per second but costs around the same amount when you factor in what you put into Santa’s Fuse.

Players think Ho Ho Ho Sahur should earn more money because it costs a lot to make. You need to use four Secret brainrots in Santa’s Fuse, and each one already has its own value. Since the machine gives random results, you’re basically spending $725 million or more for a brainrot that might not even be that strong. Because of this, many players feel the income is too low for the amount you invest, and they want the developers to increase its stats.

However, despite the income concerns, Ho Ho Ho Sahur has value for certain players. Collectors want every Secret brainrot in the game, and this is a limited-time Christmas exclusive. Missing it now means waiting until next winter or hoping someone is willing to trade.

The festive appearance also matters to players who care about how their collection looks. Having the full Santa-themed set makes your lineup more interesting during the holiday season. If you’re a completionist or you just love the Christmas aesthetic, Ho Ho Ho Sahur is worth getting regardless of the income it gives you. So, are you going to get it?