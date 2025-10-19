Steal a Brainrot Roblox has just received a viral new update called the Indonesia Event, adding several new brainrots inspired by famous Indonesian internet trends over the years. One of the standout additions is Horegini Boom, a Secret brainrot that’s definitely worth unlocking. Here’s a complete guide on how to get Horegini Boom in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Horegini Boom in Steal a Brainrot

Horegini Boom is a pretty wild vehicle that looks like a car truck but carries giant speakers instead of cars. It costs $650 million in-game currency and makes you $2.7 million every second, which is honestly insane money.

What makes this unit special is that it only spawns during the Indonesia Event, making it quite rare to come across. It’s not something you’ll see every day, just like the real Indonesian “horeg” sound it’s based on. Yes, it’s real!

This brainrot is labeled as Secret rarity, which means it’s not easy to get. That alone makes it worth hunting for. Plus, with $2.7 million income per second, it’s a solid money maker. If you’re grinding for cash in the game, this thing will speed things up big time.

How to Get Horegini Boom in Steal a Brainrot

You’ve got two main options to snag Horegini Boom.

Method 1: Wait for the Indonesia Event

The first way to do it is to wait for the Indonesia Event to start and for the Aura Farm Boat to come out on the belt. If you don’t know what an Aura Farm Boat is, it is inspired by the viral clip of an 11-year-old boy calmly dancing at the front of a speeding boat, perfectly embodying the “aura farming” vibe in Indonesia. When you notice this boat on the belt, Horegini Boom might spawn on top of it. Just hop on, purchase it, and it’s yours.

Just make sure you have $650 million ready to purchase it, and be prepared, other players will definitely try to fight their way to get this unique and hilarious unit too.

Method 2: Steal It

The second method is to steal it. If you see someone else with Horegini Boom, you can straight-up take it from them. It’s a bit risky because you need to be fast and sneaky, but if you pull it off, yes, you get a free Secret brainrot. Just be ready for them to chase you down.

Getting Horegini Boom takes some patience or quick fingers, but it’s totally worth it. If you’re not into the stealing drama, just hang tight for the Indonesia Event and grab it from the Aura Farm Boat. Either way, you’ll have one of the game’s coolest secret brainrots. But act fast, because the event is only available for a week, and you don’t know when Sammy decides to make it active during the week. Better be online for a long time, or join the next Taco Tuesday event, because he might spawn a Horegini Boom there. Good luck!