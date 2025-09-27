The latest update for Steal a Brainrot brings not only a black-and-white theme in the game, but also a whole new set of brainrots. One of them is Karker Sahur. Now, what makes it awesome? Well, it’s a Secret-tier brainrot, which means it’s not something you’ll just stumble upon while playing. Plus, you need to craft this one and not just wait until it spawns on the red conveyor belt. In this guide, I will show you the steps on how to get Karker Sahur in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Karker Sahur Special?

Karker Sahur is special because you actually need to craft it yourself or steal it from someone else. You can’t just purchase it from the conveyor belt. Plus, having a Secret Brainrot in your base is always a flex. But beyond showing off, Karker Sahur could be a solid addition to your collection.

Since it’s new with the Yin Yang event, not many players have it yet. Getting it early means you’ll be ahead of the curve. Karker Sahur costs $185 million and will give you $725,000 income per second.

How to Get Karker Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

There are only two ways to get Karker Sahur in Steal a Brainrot. Here they are:

Method 1: Crafting

The first way to get Karker Sahur is by crafting it yourself. Remember when Sammy added the Craft Machine around two weeks ago? Yes, you need to visit that blue machine next to the Shop and start the crafting process.

Open the crafting recipe list on the machine and find Karker Sahur. Submit the required brainrots: 1x Ta Ta Ta Sahur

2x Karkerkar Kurkur Once you submit all the required brainrots, you need to pay the fee of $185 million and wait for 1 hour and 30 minutes for the crafting process.

One more thing – the Craft Machine updates its available recipes every 30 minutes. So if you don’t see Karker Sahur in the list right away, don’t freak out. Just set a timer on your phone and come back to check every half hour. It’ll show up eventually.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

Okay, so maybe crafting isn’t working out for you. Maybe you can’t find the right brainrots, or the recipe just won’t show up. That’s where stealing comes in. Stealing Karker Sahur takes some skill and patience, but it can be faster than waiting around for crafting materials. Here’s what you need to do.

First, you need to find someone who already has Karker Sahur in their base. Hop around different servers and check out bases until you spot it. Once you find a target, watch how that player moves around. Do they check their base often? Do they leave their brainrots unguarded while they’re out stealing from others?

Before you make your move, get your stealing gear ready. Make sure you’ve got everything you need to grab the brainrot and run. Timing is everything here – you want to wait until the owner is distracted or away from their base. When you see your chance, go for it. Rush in, grab Karker Sahur, and sprint back to your own base as fast as you can. Don’t stop to look back, and definitely don’t hang around admiring your steal. Just run. Don’t forget to lock your base when you successfully steal the Karker Sahur!

The Yin Yang update brought some cool new content to the game, and Karker Sahur is definitely one of the highlights. So get out there and start working on getting this Secret brainrot!

