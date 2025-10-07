Want to add the new Los Karkeritos to your collection? This secret brainrot isn’t something you can just buy from the shop. You need to complete a special ritual using Karkerkar Kurkur. If you don’t know the steps, let me walk you through everything you need to know about how to do Karkerkar Kurkur ritual in Steal a Brainrot to get the Los Karkeritos.

Karkerkar Kurkur Ritual Requirements

Los Karkeritos is basically the baby version of Karkerkar Kurkur. It costs $200 million when it spawns, but once you get it, you’ll earn $750,000 per second, which is pretty good for passive income. The catch? You need to do the Karkerkar Kurkur ritual first. You can’t just buy it from the belt like that.

Requirements Details Brainrots Karkerkar Kurkur 4x Players 4 players Reward Los Karkeritos

Getting four Karkerkar Kurkur is the hardest part of this ritual. Each one costs $100 million, so you and your friends are looking at $400 million in total just to start the ritual. Plus, keep in mind that Karkerkar Kurkur is admin abuse-exclusive, which means you can’t get it through normal gameplay. Even if the event is there, it’s still not guaranteed to come out. You’ll need to either steal it from other players or get it through admin commands.

How to Do Karkerkar Kurkur Ritual

Once you have all four Karkerkar Kurkur ready, here’s how you actually do the ritual:

Get four players together, each with one Karkerkar Kurkur equipped. Form a square shape with your characters. Make sure everyone is facing away from the center of the square. This positioning is really important because if you mess it up, the ritual won’t trigger. Just try slowly moving outwards until the lines come out. When you get the formation right, a Musical Chairs minigame will start automatically. This is where things get competitive. Play the Musical Chairs game. You need to grab a seat when the music stops. If you don’t get a seat, you’re eliminated from obtaining Los Karkeritos through the ritual completion.

The Musical Chairs game involves everyone in the area, not just the people doing the ritual. So if other players are nearby, they can join in too. But here’s a helpful tip: even if you lose the Musical Chairs game, you can still buy Los Karkeritos once it spawns. You just won’t get it automatically.

Ritual Reward

After completing the ritual successfully, you get Los Karkeritos. It’s a Secret brainrot, which costs $200 million and gives you $750,000 per second income. Los Karkeritos looks like a smaller, baby version of Karkerkar Kurkur. It keeps the same aqua green color and the chair-like appearance with hands and legs. The big eyes and slightly open mouth make it look pretty cute compared to its bigger version.

One thing to remember: this whole process requires cooperation with other players. You can’t do this ritual solo since you need four Karkerkar Kurkur active at once. Find some friends or team up with other players who also want to complete this ritual.