Want to unlock the new Mexican-themed character in Steal a Brainrot? The La Cucaracha is the latest Secret Brainrot, known not only for its unique appearance but also for generating pretty nice cash. Here’s a quick guide on how to get the La Cucaracha in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes La Cucaracha Special?

La Cucaracha means “The Cockroach” in Spanish. It’s actually a famous old song from Spain about a cockroach that can’t walk. The song became really popular in Mexico during the 1910s. People still sing different versions of this song today because everyone knows the tune. The game creator, Sammy, used this famous cockroach song to name this new Secret brainrot. However, unlike the literal meaning of the song, the cockroaches in this game can walk and dance alright!

La Cucaracha makes $475,000 every second, and it costs $110 million to buy. Compared to other Secrets, this might not give you the most income, but La Cucaracha is special because it only spawns when the Mexico event is live!

How to Get La Cucaracha in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways to get the La Cucaracha in the game:

Method 1: Buy from the Conveyor Belt

When playing a session, always keep your volume on so you don’t miss the Mexico event. You’ll know it’s happening when cockroaches appear, dancing with rainbow maracas while the La Cucaracha song plays in the background. This means a La Cucaracha could spawn on the belt. The moment it comes out of the entrance, move quickly and buy the brainrot before anyone else does.

Method 2: Take and Steal from Other Players

Most people get La Cucaracha this way. The game is called “Steal a Brainrot” for a reason! Here’s what you do:

Find a server where someone already has La Cucaracha in their base. Once you find them, go to their base area when they are AFK, distracted, or even when they forgot to lock their base. Grab the brainrot and then run back to your base as fast as you can. Try not to let them catch you!

Don’t steal from just anyone. Pick players who look new or aren’t paying attention to their base. Good players will have better defenses and catch you faster. Try to steal when lots of things are happening on the server. Maybe during events or when players are fighting. That’s when people aren’t watching their bases as much.

Once you get La Cucaracha, protect it well! The income per second will not change your whole game entirely, but it’s still an awesome brainrot to add to your collection. But remember – now other players will try to steal from you, too. Having La Cucaracha makes you a target, just like you targeted someone else!