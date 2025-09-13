Steal a Brainrot Roblox is getting a major new update on September 13, 2025, introducing the Extinct Event. Along with it comes an extremely exclusive and rare unit called La Extinct Combinasion. This ultra-rare reward requires players to collect three specific Extinct Brainrots before anyone else can claim it. This guide covers the complete process to secure this rare unit in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes La Extinct Combinasion Special?

La Extinct Combinasion is not a regular Brainrot that you can pick up at any time. This special unit only goes to players who collect all three Extinct Brainrots first. Once someone gets it, that’s it; You’ll have to wait for the next event cycle.

The Extinct event runs every 2 hours, and only one Extinct Brainrot out of three will spawn each time. This means you’ll need to be online at the right times and move fast when you see your target. You can only experience this event starting September 13th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT until September 19th, at 10:00 AM PT.

Similar to La Grande Combinasion, the La Extinc Combinasion is a fusion of five different Brainrots merged into one. It features two heads on top—Lirili Larila and Boneca Ambalabu—resting on the body of Tung Tung Tung Sahur, with assorted legs and limbs from Trippi Troppi and Tralalero Tralala. However, this version has a skeleton on it!

We still don’t know how much the price for this new extinct brainrot and how much the income per second will be. We will update this article once the update is live.

How to Get La Extinct Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

Currently, there are only two methods to get the La Extinct Combinasion Brainrot:

Method 1: Purchase from Conveyor Belt

The main way to get La Extinct Combinasion is by buying all three required Brainrots from the conveyor belt. Here’s what you need:

Extinct Ballerina

Extinct Tralalero

Extinct Matteo

Each of these spawns randomly every 2 hours during the event. You can’t predict which one will show up next, so you’ll need to check back regularly. Set reminders on your phone every 2 hours if you’re serious about getting this.

After you get all three of the Extinct Brainrot, you need to go visit Sammy in the middle of the map. Interact with him, and you will have to submit all three of the Brainrots. There are a total of 500,000 La Extinct Combinasion in the game. So it’s very limited!

The tricky part is that other players are trying to get the same thing. When an Extinct Brainrot appears, you’ll be competing with everyone else online. Be ready to purchase quickly when you spot one you need. Get yourself an Alien or Galaxy Slap to help throw enemies so far away before they buy the brainrot on the belt!

Method 2: Stealing

If buying doesn’t work out, you can try stealing from other players. This method is harder to do, especially for such rare Brainrot like this. However, if you are skilled enough, or even lucky enough, this method sometimes works when the conveyor belt isn’t giving you what you need. Look for players who just bought an Extinct Brainrot and try to steal it from them.

However, remember that other players who are eyeing these Extinct Brainrots are probably hardcore tryhards, just like you. So expect to get slapped, tased, or anything competitive to secure these. Ready to hunt for your La Extinct Combinasion? Good luck out there!