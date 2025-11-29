La Ginger Sekolah is a new Christmas-themed brainrot that’s coming to the game soon. Sammy shared information about it, and it’s getting mixed reactions from players. Some people are excited about the festive character, but others aren’t happy because he used Esok Sekolah skin to make it. If you’re wondering what this holiday brainrot looks like and how to get it, this guide covers everything you need to know about La Ginger Sekolah in Steal a Brainrot.

What is La Ginger Sekolah in Steal a Brainrot?

La Ginger Sekolah is designed to look like a gingerbread house, which makes sense for a Christmas character. The design is pretty detailed with frosting decorations all over it. You’ll notice it has four pairs of windows on each side, giving it that classic house look.

The character has a big, happy smile that makes it look cheerful and festive. Its eyes have red pupils, and there are red cheeks on its face too. One thing that stands out is the long red tongue sticking out, which adds to its playful appearance. La Ginger Sekolah also holds a sign showing the number 9.

The whole look is really similar to Esok Sekolah, which is why some players are upset about the reused assets. The main difference is that La Ginger Sekolah has Christmas decorations and colors instead of the original design. It’s still very cute, though, to be added to your base.

If you want to purchase this Secret brainrot, it costs $65 billion, and it will give you $125 million per second income.

How to Get La Ginger Sekolah in Steal a Brainrot

There are a few ways to unlock this holiday brainrot, and each option comes with its own challenge. You can choose whichever method fits your playstyle.

Method 1: Festive Lucky Block

One option is to pull La Ginger Sekolah from the Festive Lucky Block. It’s a rare drop, so expect to open quite a few before it shows up. During the Christmas event, try stacking up resources so you can buy multiple blocks at once. It is mentioned that this lucky block will cost you $450 million to open.

Method 2: Stealing From Other Players

Since stealing is a major part of the game, you can grab this brainrot directly from someone who already owns it. You’ll need good timing and a great approach, but skilled players can absolutely pull it off.

Method 3: Santa’s Fuse (Unconfirmed)

Another method is crafting it through Santa’s Fuse, a limited-time fusion feature available only during the Christmas event. Gather the required brainrots and use the fuse station once the recipes are revealed. Keep an eye out for the recipe details when the event starts.

Note: This guide will be updated after the new patch goes live. Check back once the event starts for any new or official ways to get La Ginger Sekolah.

Is It Worth Buying?

Even though La Ginger Sekolah reuses some elements from Esok Sekolah, the Christmas theme makes it stand out. The gingerbread house concept is perfect for the holiday season, and the frosting decorations give it a festive feel that matches the event.

If you collect seasonal characters, La Ginger Sekolah will probably be a must-have for your Christmas collection. Limited-time holiday brainrots usually become popular because you can only get them during specific events.