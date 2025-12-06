La Jolly Grande is an upcoming Secret unit in Steal a Brainrot. This massive festive unit is coming as part of the Santa’s Fuse update. This Secret rarity Brainrot is going to be a limited-time character, so you’ll want to grab it when you can. Here’s everything you need to know about La Jolly Grande in Steal a Brainrot.

What is La Jolly Grande in Steal a Brainrot?

La Jolly Grande is a Secret rarity Brainrot that’s coming in the Santa’s Fuse update. This character is big and packed with holiday cheer. It’s basically a giant combination of multiple Brainrots mashed together into one festive monster. The main body features an ice version of Lirili Larila, with Tung Tung Tung Sahur wearing a Santa costume on top and holding a candy cane. Tung Tung Tung Sahur has two gifts sitting on his head.

Below that, there’s what looks like a Boneca Ambalabu shaped like a Christmas tree with a yellow bow on it. On the left side, you’ll spot a Gingerbread Shark (or Gingerbread Tralalero). The left foot belongs to Tung Tung Tung Sahur, complete with red and white striped socks and a green shoe with a yellow light on top. The right leg is brown with red shoes, though we’re not sure which Brainrot that belongs to.

Above the Gingerbread Shark, you can see claws from Trippi Troppi. It’s a wild mix of characters that creates one impressive holiday Brainrot. This brainrot gives you $25.5 million income per second.

How to Get La Jolly Grande in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s what you’ll need to do to get La Jolly Grande in the game:

Method 1: Winter Hour Event

The primary way to get La Jolly Grande is through the Winter Hour event. This special event happens every 2 hours during the Christmas week and spawns a random Christmas Brainrot on the conveyor belt each time. You’ll need to collect all 4 different Christmas Brainrots that spawn during these Winter Hours, which are:

Ballerina Peppermintina

Reindeer Tralala

Santteo

List List List Sahur

Once you’ve gathered all 4 Christmas Brainrots, you can redeem them to claim your limited edition La Jolly Grande. Keep an eye on the timer and make sure you’re online when the Winter Hour begins so you don’t miss out on collecting these special characters.

The one important thing that you need to know is that there are only 500,000 La Jolly Grande available in the game. Once the stock is finished, you won’t be able to get it again through the Winter Hour event.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

Just like any other Brainrot in the game, once La Jolly Grande is released, you should be able to steal it from other players who already have it. If you miss the crafting window or don’t have all the materials you need, you can always try your luck stealing from someone else’s base.

This method might take a few tries since stealing isn’t always successful on the first attempt. But if you’re patient and keep visiting bases that have La Jolly Grande, you’ll eventually get lucky and add it to your collection.