There’s a reason players are obsessed with the new La Secret Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot. It’s not just because it’s the second rarest brainrot in the game right now, but it’s also mysterious. This secret brainrot fuses four different characters into one odd but powerful creation. Here’s how you can get La Secret Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes La Secret Combinasion Special

This Secret brainrot is the second rarest unit in the game for a reason. You only have a 0.5% chance of getting it from the Secret Lucky Block. That’s extremely low odds, even lower than Esok Sekolah, which is already very difficult to pull. La Secret Combinasion costs $50 billion in-game, but the income makes up for it with a strong $125 million per second.

Right now, it ranks as the third-best Secret unit and the fourth-best brainrot overall, making it one of the most powerful choices in the entire game.

The design is also wild. It combines four Secret Lucky Block characters into one. Spaghetti Tualetti forms the main body, Esok Sekolah’s face parts stick out with the signature “9” sign, Pot Hotspot hides inside, and Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini’s back piece ties it all together. It looks chaotic.

How to Get La Secret Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

Now, let’s talk about how to actually get La Secret Combinasion. You have two main ways:

Method 1: Get It From the Secret Lucky Block

The official way to obtain La Secret Combinasion is through the Secret Lucky Block, which you can buy from the shop for 2,399 Robux, that’s real money, so think carefully before purchasing. If you are lucky enough, you can find one on the conveyor belt at a cost of $500 million, but that’s incredibly rare. When it does spawn, chaos usually breaks out, so be ready to fight for it.

The Secret Lucky Block contains five different Secret brainrots, and La Secret Combinasion is the rarest one among them. The odds aren’t great, but this is the only reliable way to get it without depending on other players. If you’ve got the Robux to spare and want to test your luck, this is your best shot.

Method 2: Steal It From Other Players

The other (and arguably more fun) option is to steal it. After all, the game’s called Steal a Brainrot for a reason, and La Secret Combinasion is one of the most valuable targets around.

First, find a player who already owns it. Observe their setup for a while—see where they keep their brainrots and how they move around their base. Patience is key here. Next, wait for your chance. The best moment is when they’re distracted, fighting, or busy with something else. That’s your window. Rush in, grab La Secret Combinasion, and sprint straight back to your base. Don’t stop or look back. Other players will definitely, 100%, try to take it from you.

Either way, getting La Secret Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot requires patience and a strong will. Buying Secret Lucky Blocks can be expensive and still not guaranteed, but it saves you the wait. On the other hand, waiting for the block to spawn can take a lot of time and focus. Stealing it is challenging, but it’s also a lot of fun! Good luck getting this very rare Secret unit!