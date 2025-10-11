Halloween brings one of the most exciting limited events to Steal a Brainrot, and this time, players are going crazy over La Spooky Grande. This ultra-rare Secret rarity unit is definitely worth the effort. The catch? You need to collect three special Halloween brainrots first and combine them to get this unit. Let me show you exactly how to get La Spooky Grande in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes La Spooky Grande Special?

La Spooky Grande is a limited-time Secret rarity brainrot that you can get only during the Halloween event or the Witch Fuse update in Steal a Brainrot. This brainrot costs $2.9 billion to purchase once you successfully unlock it, but it generates an impressive $24.5 million per second. That makes it one of the highest-earning brainrots in the game right now.

If you’re familiar with La Grande Combinasion, then La Spooky Grande will look pretty recognizable. Sammy took the classic design and gave it a full Halloween makeover that looks awesome! Boneca Ambalabu and Lirili Larila both have their heads replaced with pumpkins, giving them the classic jack-o-lantern vibe. The tires are wrapped in linen cloth that makes them look like mummies, which is a nice touch.

Tralalero Tralala gets transformed into a Frankenstein, complete with stitches all over. Tung Tung Tung Sahur‘s bat now has spikes sticking out of it. And if you look closely, you’ll notice Trippi Troppi’s legs poking out from Tung Tung Tung Sahur’s torso.

How to Get La Spooky Grande in Steal a Brainrot

Now, the real challenge is that La Spooky Grande isn’t something you can just purchase or steal from other players. You need to collect four different brainrots and then combine them. Once you have all the required units, you can merge them to create La Spooky Grande. But remember, there are only 750,000 copies available across all players, so you need to act fast before the limited stock runs out.

Method 1: Witching Hour Spawn

This is your main way to get La Spooky Grande. The Witching Hour event is your main way to collect the four required Halloween brainrots. This event runs throughout the Witch Fuse update week and spawns one random Halloween brainrot on the conveyor belt every two hours. Now here are the steps:

Collect all four Halloween Brainrots when the Witching Hour event is live: Vampira Cappucina

Zombie Tralala

Frankentteo

La Vacca Jacko Linterino Go to Sammy Witch in the middle of the map, then submit all four brainrots. Click Spawn to make the La Spooky Grande come out of the belt entrance.

This will definitely take time, so be patient. Because every two hours, there will only be one Hallowen brainrot to spawn. So, either you are lucky to purchase it before anyone else, or you have to steal and fight others to even collect the required brainrots first.

However, once you succeed in spawning it, run as fast as you can and purchase it! Don’t forget to keep an empty spot in your base and have your money ready in your pocket.

Method 2: Stealing from Others

If you miss Witching Hour spawns or want to speed up your collection, you have other options. You can always have others do the work first so that the brainrot spawns in your server, and then fight until you get it. Or, you can wait for other players to purchase it, and when they are distracted, go steal the La Spooky Grande from their base!

I know that getting all four Halloween Brainrots takes patience and good timing. But that’s why Steal a Brainrot keeps staying interesting instead of getting repetitive. Sammy keeps adding features like this so players can stay engaged, keep playing, and experiment with different Brainrot combinations to craft something unique.

With only 750,000 units available in total and a massive income, this Brainrot is going to be one of the most valuable additions to your collection!