Halloween vibe is incoming, and that’s why we will also get new Halloween-themed brainrots in the game. One of the coolest that we can find is La Vacca Jacko Linterno in Steal a Brainrot. This one is a secret-rarity unit that is super hard to obtain. Here is how to get La Vacca Jacko Linterino in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes La Vacca Jacko Linterino Special?

This female Brainrot has a spooky twist on the classic La Vacca Saturno Saturnita design. Instead of having Saturn on her head, she rocks a pumpkin with an orange ring around it. You will also notice some plants poking out from the top, giving her that autumn vibe that fits the Halloween event. La Vacca Jacko Linterino costs $225 million and can give you $850,000 per second income.

How to Get La Vacca Jacko Linterino in Steal a Brainrot

This Brainrot is tied to a special Witch Fuse event that happens in the game. The event isn’t available all the time, which makes La Vacca Jacko Linterino even more special. The event works similarly to the extinct event you might have played before. We’ll show you all the details:

Method 1: Participate in the Witching Hour Event

The first method to get La Vacca Jacko Linterino is by waiting for the Witching Hour event to start. During the Witch Fuse update week, this event will occur every 2 hours. When the event starts, one of four different Halloween-themed brainrots will spawn randomly. You’ll need to participate during these windows if you want a chance at getting La Vacca Jacko Linterino.

However, take note that the spooky brainrot that spawns every 2 hours during the event will be completely random, so there’s no way to know which one will show up next. Make sure to check the conveyor belt frequently or set a reminder every 2 hours to avoid missing any.

Method 2: Stealing from Others

Stealing is, of course, a core mechanic you can use in the game, too. When the Halloween event goes live, some players will get La Vacca Jacko Linterino before others. This opens up the opportunity for you to steal her from their bases. Practice your stealing skills first, because stealing Secret rarity brainrots usually has lower success rates than common ones. You might need to try multiple times or use special gears to increase your chances.

Should You Get La Vacca Jacko Linterino in Steal a Brainrot?

Short answer is: Yes. La Vacca Jacko Linterino plays an important role in the game’s progression for now. It’s one of four specific brainrots you need to spawn La Spooky Combinasion. If you’re trying to complete your collection or unlock La Spooky Combinasion, getting La Vacca Jacko Linterino becomes essential. Being the rarest of the four required brainrots means she’ll be your biggest challenge in completing this combination.

Besides being a Secret rarity character, La Vacca Jacko Linterino stands out because she’s event-exclusive. Once the Halloween event ends, you won’t be able to get her anymore through the Witch Fuse machine or event spawns. Your only option after the event will be stealing from players who got her during the limited time window. So it’s going to be one of the rarest brainrots you can get in the game. Good luck with your hunt for La Vacca Jacko Linterino!