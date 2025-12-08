How to Get La Vacca Prese Presente in Steal a Brainrot

Have you heard about the new Christmas brainrot coming to the game? La Vacca Prese Presente is the festive version of La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, and it’s set to release through Santa’s Fuse. This Secret rarity brainrot was leaked by Sammy and will be obtainable during the holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about La Vacca Prese Presente in Steal a Brainrot.

What is La Vacca Prese Presente in Steal a Brainrot

La Vacca Prese Presente is the Christmas-themed version of La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, redesigned with a full holiday look. It costs $160 million if you find it spawning on the conveyor belt, and it generates $600,000 per second, putting it on the same level as La Karkerkar Combinasion and Reindeer Tralala.

This Secret rarity brainrot also has a bit of history. During development, it was originally called La Vacca Presento Natalina, but the name was changed for unknown reasons. It’s also the second variation of La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, following the Halloween version, La Vacca Jacko Linterino. The biggest change is the planet Saturn. Instead of the normal planet, this one carries a giant, oversized present on its back. The ring around it isn’t made of space dust anymore – it’s made of grass, which gives it a unique look. Although it’s a variant, the model is actually smaller than the original La Vacca Saturno Saturnita.

How to Get La Vacca Prese Presente

You have different ways to obtain this Christmas brainrot. Each method has its own difficulty level, so you can pick what works best for you.

Method 1: Santa’s Fuse

This is the main way to get this brainrot. It can be fused using Santa’s Fuse during the Christmas event. You’ll need to collect the right brainrots and combine them at Santa’s Fuse machine location.

Method 2: Festive Lucky Block

The Festive Lucky Block is another way to get this new Christmas brainrot. This brainrot is considered rare when you open these blocks, so you might need to open several before you get lucky. Save up your resources during the Christmas event to buy as many Festive Lucky Blocks as possible.

Method 3: Stealing from Other Players

Stealing is a core game mechanic in Steal a Brainrot. If another player has La Vacca Prese Presente, you can attempt to steal it from them. This method requires good timing and strategy, but it’s definitely possible if you’re skilled at the stealing feature.