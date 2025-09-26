Las Sis is one of those special brainrots in Steal a Brainrot that you can’t just find from the conveyor belt. This Secret rarity character can only be made through the Craft Machine, and she’s become a favorite among collectors for her unique design. If you’re wondering how to add this cute duo to your collection, you’re in the right place. Let me show you how to get Las Sis in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Las Sis in Steal a Brainrot Special?

Las Sis is not your average brainrot. It is actually a Secret brainrot with two characters in one: Las Capuchina and Las Tralalerita, standing together like best friends. The Capuchina one has a cup-shaped head with a pink dress, and she’s tilting toward her friend with her legs crossed. On the other side, the La Tralalerita has a blocky pink body with a big polkadot bow and a huge smile. Together, they look super cute and friendly.

This brainrot is the female version of a pair. Its counterpart is Los Bros, which is the male version with a similar buddy theme. In Steal a Brainrot, Las Sis costs a whopping $25 billion and brings in $17.5 million per second once you get it in your base. That’s pretty solid income for a late-game unit. It doesn’t have any special ritual, but its Secret rarity makes it hard to find.

Las Sis Requirements

So you can’t find Las Sis spawning on the conveyor belt. Just like other craftable brainrots, you need to create this brainrot yourself with the Craft Machine. However, you can’t even craft Las Sis whenever you want. The crafting recipe only shows up sometimes in the machine since it refreshes every 30 minutes, so you need to check back often. When it does appear, here’s what you’ll need:

1x Las Capuchinas

2x Los Combinasionas

1x Las Tralaleritas

How to Get Las Sis in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Las Sis takes some patience, and it actually requires lots of steps. Here’s how to prepare everything:

Step 1: Craft Las Cappuchinas

The thing is, Las Cappuchinas is not spawnable, too, so you’ll need to craft it first. Here’s what you need:

2x Ballerina Cappuccina

2x Tralalita Tralala

Once you have these items, head to the Craft Machine and make your Las Cappuchinas. This will be one of the main ingredients for Las Sis.

Step 2: Get Los Combinasionas

This is actually where things get a bit complicated. Los Combinasionas used to be craftable through the Fuse Machine, but that machine was removed from the game. So your only option now is to steal Los Combinasionas from other players who already have it.

If you don’t have it in your collection already, you’ll need to find someone who does and steal it from them. This makes getting Las Sis much harder than before since one of the key ingredients is no longer craftable.

Step 3: Collect Las Tralaleritas

Good news here! Las Tralaleritas is spawnable. This means you can find it naturally in the game without crafting or stealing. However, Las Tralaleritas is also a Secret Brainrot, so you really need to be patient until you find it on the belt. Or else, you can steal from others, too.

Step 4: Craft Las Sis in Steal a Brainrot

Once you have all the ingredients prepared, here’s how to actually craft Las Sis:

Head over to the Craft Machine in the game. This is where all the magic happens for special brainrots. Keep checking the machine regularly. Las Sis doesn’t show up all the time – the recipe has a low stock chance, which means it’s random when it appears. When you finally see Las Sis available, make sure you have your $25 billion ready along with all the ingredients. Craft Las Sis right away before the stock changes. Don’t wait too long, or you might miss your chance.

You might be wondering if spending $25 billion is actually worth it. Well, Las Sis isn’t the absolute strongest brainrot for making money. There are others with higher income rates. But this brainrot is special for different reasons. First, it’s a Secret rarity. That means not everyone has her, which makes your collection look way cooler. Second, the design is one of the cutest in the game. If you care about having unique and good-looking brainrots, Las Sis is perfect.

Its income of $17.5 million per second is still really good for progressing through the game, too. It’s not game-breaking, but it keeps your money flowing nicely. So if you want to have it, good luck, and happy crafting!