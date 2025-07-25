Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation Update: What to Expect & Release Date – Roblox

Things are about to get hot in Steal a Brainrot! Update 9 is bringing the brand new Lava Mutation event that will set your game on fire. This update will include new mutations, rebirth, traits, and Brainrots. Check out our countdown timer below and get ready for the hottest Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation update!

Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation Update Release Date and Time

The Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation Update will officially launch on Friday, July 25th, 2025. You will have the whole week to purchase the new lava mutations and collect all the fiery content before it disappears. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Release Time United States (EST) Friday, July 25 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, July 25 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, July 25 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Friday, July 25 at 9:30 PM

Countdown to the Lava Mutation Update

Keep your eyes on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start collecting lava mutations and spinning the new Magma Wheel in Steal a Brainrot.

What to Expect

Get ready for the hottest content drop yet! The Lava Mutation system is the main attraction of this update. During the Lava Event, your Brainrots can get special lava mutations that make them look way more red, plus earn you more money. This is similar to how other mutations work, but with a fiery twist!

The Hourly Magma Wheel will be available once the update is live. You can spin this wheel once every hour to get limited-time rewards and special items.

Rebirth 13 is finally here! This new rebirth level gives you one extra slot for your collection and unlocks two brand new weapons to help protect your base.

New Brainrots are joining the game with different rarity levels. You will see Salamino Penguino (Epic) , Gorillo Watermelondrillo (Mythical), and Piccione Macchina (Brainrot God) .

Two Secret Brainrots are also coming with this update. Las Vaquitas Saturnitas has been revealed as one of them, but there's still one mystery Brainrot that nobody knows about yet.

New surprise traits will also be added during admin events.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation update. Las Vaquitas Saturnitas and the mystery Secret Brainrot will probably be the rarest and most valuable additions to this update. Don’t forget to mark the date!