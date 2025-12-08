Home » Gaming » All Limited Stock Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

All Limited Stock Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

by Shida Aruya
In Steal a Brainrot, certain units are classified as Limited Stock. These special brainrots are only available for a short period, with limited quantity, and once they leave the game, they may never return. This guide lists all limited stock brainrots in Steal a Brainrot and explains how each one works.

All Limited Stock Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Limited Stock brainrots are exclusive units you can only obtain by crafting them from other brainrots. Each one of them has a fixed global quantity, meaning only a certain number of players can claim them before they sell out. They’re also special because the materials required to craft them are tied to limited-time events, making them even harder to obtain.

As of now, there are 10 Limited Stock brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Here is the complete list:

Brainrot NameBrainrot IconStockCostIncomeRecipe
La Taco CombinasionLimited Stock Brainrots500,000$5B$35M/sSubmit to Taco Truck:

• Quesadilla Crocodilla
• Mariachi Corazoni
• Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos
• Burrito Bandito
La Jolly GrandeLimited Stock Brainrots500,000$3.5B$30M/sBallerina Peppermintina
Reindeer Tralala
• Santteo
List List List Sahur
La Extinct Grande500,000$3.2B$23.5M/s• Extinct Ballerina
• Extinct Tralalero
• Extinct Matteo
W or LLimited Stock Brainrots300,000$3B$30M/s• Los Quesadillas
• Los Burritos
• Cuadramat
• Pakrahmatmamt
• Los 67
La Spooky GrandeLimited Stock Brainrots750,000$2.9B$24.5M/sSubmit to Witch Fuse Machine:

•  Vampira Cappuccina
• Zombie Tralala
• Frankentteo
• La Vacca Jacko Linterino
Chillin Chili500,000$2.5B$25M/sSubmit to Taco Truck:

• Quesadilla Crocodila
• 67
• Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos
Chipso and Queso250,000$2.5B$25M/sSubmit to Taco Truck:

• Mariachi Corazoni
• Los Noo My Hotspotsitos
• Bandito Burrito
Tacorita Bicicleta1,000,000$2.2B$16.5M/sFeed Fat Sammy with:

• Capi Taco
• Bombardini Tortinii
• Quesadilla Crocodila
Quesadillo Vampiro900,000$750M$3.5M/sSubmit to Taco Truck:

• Los Jobcitos
• Graipuss Medussi
• Perrito Burrito
Perrito Burrito2,500,000$250M$1M/sSubmit to Taco Truck:

•  Chihuanini Taconini
• Job Job Job Sahur
• La Cucaracha

Start collecting rare brainrots now. Most limited stock items need multiple rare brainrots with low drop rates. Keep an eye on Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse events since that’s when many of these drop. Join the game quickly when new ones release because some sell out in hours.

The game will probably add more limited stock brainrots in future events, so stay ready with your rare items and be online when updates drop. While you’re waiting for more, you can check out our Steal a Brainrot Wiki that will help you understand the game better and check all the details in one place.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

