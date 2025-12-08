In Steal a Brainrot, certain units are classified as Limited Stock. These special brainrots are only available for a short period, with limited quantity, and once they leave the game, they may never return. This guide lists all limited stock brainrots in Steal a Brainrot and explains how each one works.

All Limited Stock Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Limited Stock brainrots are exclusive units you can only obtain by crafting them from other brainrots. Each one of them has a fixed global quantity, meaning only a certain number of players can claim them before they sell out. They’re also special because the materials required to craft them are tied to limited-time events, making them even harder to obtain.

As of now, there are 10 Limited Stock brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Here is the complete list:

Start collecting rare brainrots now. Most limited stock items need multiple rare brainrots with low drop rates. Keep an eye on Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse events since that’s when many of these drop. Join the game quickly when new ones release because some sell out in hours.

The game will probably add more limited stock brainrots in future events, so stay ready with your rare items and be online when updates drop.