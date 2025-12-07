The Winter Hour event in Steal a Brainrot just dropped some exclusive Christmas brainrots, and List List List Sahur is turning out to be the toughest one to grab. Players are having a hard time finding this festive character because of its super low spawn rate. This guide breaks down everything you need to know about getting your hands on this Secret rarity brainrot before the event ends.

What is List List List Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

List List List Sahur is basically a Christmas version of Job Job Job Sahur. Instead of the normal look, this one comes with a holiday makeover that fits the winter season. The character holds a wish list in one hand and has the word “List” written right on its forehead. Based on what Sammy said, the wish list includes five of the rarest Brainrots in the game: Strawberry Elephant, Dragon Cannelloni, Garama and Madundung, Spaghetti Tualetti, and Meowl.

The color scheme goes full Christmas mode with red and green tones. You’ll notice it stands out from other brainrots because of this festive appearance. It’s part of the Winter Hour seasonal event, which means you can only get it during specific times.

This Secret brainrot comes with some pretty solid stats that make it worth hunting down. You get $2 million per second in income when you have it in your base. The cost to get one is $550 million, which is a big investment but pays off over time.

How to Get List List List Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways you can add List List List Sahur to your collection. Both methods work, but one is way harder than the other:

Method 1: Winter Hour Event

The first method is waiting for the Winter Hour event in the game, which is only active every 2 hours from December 6th until December 13th, 2025. During this special event, List List List Sahur has a chance to spawn. The problem is, the spawn for this Secret brainrot is really low. Out of all four Christmas event brainrots in the Winter Hour event, this one was the hardest to obtain. You need patience and luck to catch it when it appears. Plus, you really need to be online and actively playing to catch these rare spawns when they happen.

Method 2: Stealing

The second method is stealing from other players. This is a core feature in Steal a Brainrot, and it lets you take brainrots from other people’s bases. If someone already has List List List Sahur, you can try to steal it from them. This might be easier than waiting for the random spawn.

How to Use List List List Sahur

You can use List List List Sahur to craft an even more special item. This brainrot was one of the ingredients needed to create La Jolly Grande, a limited edition brainrot.

La Jolly Grande was only available during the Christmas event. If you wanted to craft it, you needed List List List Sahur plus other materials. This made getting List List List Sahur even more important for players who wanted to complete the full holiday collection.

Stay active during Winter Hour event times. The more you play, the better your chances of seeing a spawn. While you wait for the event to be active, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot Wiki for additional information about the game and its features!