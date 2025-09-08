Do you want to get your hands on Los Bros, which is one of the rarest brainrots in Steal a Brainrot now? This secret brainrot is extremely hard to get. You need to be ready to spend some serious time and money, though! In this guide, I will show you the steps on how to get Los Bros in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Los Bros Special?

Los Bros is now the most coveted brainrots you can craft in the game. According to Sammy, this is officially the rarest brainrot available through the Craft Machine. That means you’ll be part of a very small group of players who actually own it.

The character is a combination of Tralalero Tralala and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, which might hint that both of them are friends. If you want to craft this Brainrot, then you actually need a whopping $6 billion in-game money, which is a lot. However, it actually gives you $37.5 million per second! With such an incredible return on money and ultra-rare status, Los Bros is definitely the ultimate goal for any serious Steal a Brainrot player looking to dominate the leaderboards!

How to Get Los Bros in Steal a Brainrot

Just like getting the new La Karkerkar Combinasion, you have two methods to get your hands on this Secret Brainrot. However, this one is actually harder to get. Here’s why:

Method 1: Using the Craft Machine

Los Bros is a special secret brainrot that requires a combination of different rare units. To obtain Los Bros, you’ll need to use the new crafting feature, which replaces the Fuse Machine. Here are the steps:

Find the Craft Machine next to the shop area and pick Los Bros from the list. Check the recipe to see what you need and submit all four required Brainrots: 1x Los Tralaleritos

1x Los Tungtungtungcitos

2x Los Combinasionas Purchase the process for $6 billion and wait for the timer to finish (1 hour 30 minutes).

Here’s the tricky part: Since the Fuse Machine is not there anymore, that means Los Combinasionas is no longer available to fuse in the game. The only way to get two of them if you don’t already have them in your base is to steal from other players. That’s why Los Bros is so rare and expensive.

Method 2: Steal from Players

If it’s too hard or you can’t find the Los Combinasionas even after hopping into different servers, then the only method you can use is to steal Los Bros from players who already own it. Here’s the process:

Scout your server for players who possess Los Bros in their inventory. Plan your theft carefully by equipping the right items and approaching their base when they’re not paying attention or are busy with other tasks. Grab the brainrot quickly and escape to your own base immediately.

Remember that theft attempts aren’t always successful, so be prepared to try multiple times. Your chances of success depend on several factors, including your stealing skills, how fast you can run without stepping onto traps, and how well the target player has secured their collection.

Is Los Bros Worth It?

If you’ve been playing Steal a Brainrot for a long time, the answer is absolutely yes. This is the rarest Brainrot in the game right now, and having Los Bros in your base will make other players respect you (but also, want to steal from you!). It takes time and dedication to craft this brainrot, but it will be worth it.

Since Los Combinasionas is unobtainable now, try trading with other players who might have extras. You could also check if anyone is selling a complete Los Bros instead of crafting it yourself. Keep checking the Craft Machine every 30 minutes if you have all the materials ready. The rotation system means Los Bros won’t always be available to craft.

Getting Los Bros is definitely not easy, but that’s what makes it so special. If you manage to craft one, you’ll have bragging rights as one of the few players with this legendary brainrot. Just make sure you have enough free time and money saved up because this isn’t something you can do on a whim.