Want to get your hands on one of the newest Secret Brainrots coming to Steal a Brainrot? Los Chicleteiras is dropping on September 13th, and everyone’s talking about it. This upcoming Secret rarity Brainrot looks amazing and will probably make tons of money once you get it. The thing is, getting Los Chicleteiras isn’t going to be easy. You’ll need to work with your friend and have the right Brainrots ready. But don’t worry – I’ll show you exactly how to get Los Chicleteiras in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Get Los Chiceteiras in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways you can get Los Chicleteiras once the Extinct update drops. The first method involves doing a special ritual with your friend or other player, while the second is the classic stealing approach that works with most Brainrots in the game.

Method 1: Chicleteira Ritual

The first method to get Los Chicleteiras is through the Chicleteira Ritual. This is a brand new ritual that’s coming with the September 13th update. Here’s what you need for the ritual:

2 Chicleteira Bicicleteira

1 Friend or Other Player

Getting ready for this ritual is pretty straightforward compared to other rituals in the game. You only need two Chicleteira Bicicleteira Brainrots instead of four like the Spyderini ritual. This makes it much easier to organize with just one friend.

When the Extinct event happens every 2 hours, go to the cave at the conveyor belt entrance and stand on the edges in line with your friend. Stay still for 5–10 seconds until two Chicleteira Bicicleteira appear biking on both sides. Once the ritual completes, Los Chicleteiras should spawn on the conveyor belt.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If you can’t do the ritual or don’t have friends to help, you can always try stealing Los Chicleteiras from other players. This is the backup method that works with pretty much every Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot. The key to successful stealing is timing and patience. Wait for other players to get Los Chicleteiras through the ritual, then quickly move into their base to steal it. You’ll need to be fast because other players will probably try the same thing.

Keep in mind that stealing is much harder than doing the ritual yourself. You’re competing with everyone else on the server, and there’s no guarantee you’ll succeed. Plus, other players might steal it right back from you. So keep your best gear ready and always lock that base of yours!

What Makes Los Chicleteiras Special

Based on the teasers from Sammy, Los Chicleteiras will be a Secret rarity Brainrot. The community thinks it has something to do with bicycles because of the early image that was shared. Right now, we don’t know how much Los Chicleteiras will cost or how much money it makes per second.

New ritual soon… who’s ready👀🚲 pic.twitter.com/Hx3ZoPEpJr — Steal a Brainrot (@StealaBrainrotR) September 11, 2025

But since it’s a Secret rarity, expect it to be expensive and have great income. Most Secret Brainrots cost millions to even billions, and make hundreds of thousands per second.

The ritual method is definitely your best bet for getting Los Chicleteiras. Start looking for Chicleteira Bicicleteira Brainrots now so you’re ready when the Extinct update arrives. Trust me, having this rare Brainrot will give you a huge advantage in the game!