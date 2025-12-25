Looking for a new combination brainrot that is very Christmas-specific? Sammy just released a new, powerful Christmas Brainrot so you can put a check on your Christmas wishlist this time. This cute baby version of La Jolly Grande gives you serious income generation. Let’s check out how to get the new Los Jolly Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Los Jolly Combinasionas?

Los Jolly Combinasionas is a Secret rarity brainrot that you can only get during Christmas events. It costs $3 billion (if it comes on the Conveyor Belt in the future) to purchase and will generate $20 million per second. That’s a pretty solid income rate for the price you’re paying.

This Christmas brainrot looks like a miniature holiday party. You’ve got a baby Lirili Larila with a slightly blue tint that makes it look like ice on top. Then, there’s a baby Boneca Ambalabu with two presents stacked on its head. The tire got replaced with a wreath that has a yellow bowtie.

You will also spot two baby Reindeer Tralalas, plus there are two baby Tungtungtungcitos dressed as elves. One elf supports the baby Boneca’s head on the right while the other stands beside it.

How to Get Los Jolly Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot

There is only one method that you can do to get Los Jolly Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot other than stealing. You can only get it from the new Santa’s Shop. This shop is only available during Christmas admin abuse events. You just need to go to the Santa NPC with a sleigh behind him, interact with him to open the shop.

If the stock is still there, you can directly purchase Los Jolly Combinasionas with Gold Elves. It costs 15 Gold Elves, or you can also buy it with 1,499 Robux if you don’t want to farm for the new currency. You can check out our guide on how to get Gold Elves in Steal a Brainrot so you can buy all four Christmas-themed brainrots in Santa’s Shop this time.

Is Los Jolly Combinasionas Worth Getting?

With $20 million income per second, this brainrot sits in the same league as Los Hotspotsitos and Los Spooky Combinasionas. They all share identical income and cost stats. Plus, the design is very festive. So if you are already having Christmas or Gingerbread base skins, this brainrot will definitely complete the vibe.

However, since this brainrot is new and quite limited, other players will want to steal it from you. Just make sure to protect it properly in your base so you don’t lose all the hard work. Grab it while Santa’s Shop is still open – you won’t regret adding this Secret Brainrot to your collection.

While waiting for Los Jolly Combinasionas to be restocked in the shop, don’t forget to also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!